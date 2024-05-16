PACKIT® ANNOUNCES BRAND EVOLUTION REFLECTING REDEFINED VISION AND FOCUS ON STRATEGIC INNOVATIONS

Launch of New Premium Product Line, Website Refresh, and New Tagline Showcase Company's Revitalized Commitment to Growth

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PackIt®, the makers of solutions-oriented products that streamline routines and empower eating well on-the-go, announces a brand evolution that focuses on optimizing the customer experience. The first phase of this progression features the launch of their new premium product collection – ECOFREEZE® Technology+, a refresh of the company's Website, and a new tagline summarizing the company's renewed vision: With You for the Journey.

PackIt announces launch of their new premium product collection – ECOFREEZE® Technology+. The ECOFREEZE® Technology+ Collection keeps food and drinks fresh and cool for hours and is available in three unique and functional styles: Freezable Upright Lunch Box (MSRP $52.00), Freezable Lunch Pail (MSRP $64.00) and the Freezable Carry Tote ($76.00).

"The PackIt team has dedicated its time and resources to truly understanding the role our products play in enhancing the lives of our customers," said Michelle Bowes, VP of Brand & Marketing. "The goal is to expand into multiple categories and verticals with innovative products that support the changing needs of our core consumer as their families grow."

Highlights of PackIt's brand evolution include:

New! ECOFREEZE® Technology+

PackIt's new line of cooler innovations is sleek, elevated, and ready for commuting, shopping, or any outdoor adventure. The ECOFREEZE® Technology+ Collection keeps food and drinks fresh and cool for hours and is available in three unique and functional styles:

Freezable Upright Lunch Box (MSRP $52.00 ) - Four built-in gel packs make this the coolest lunch box around! Plus, front slip and side mesh pockets provide extra storage and a sporty vibe.



- Four built-in gel packs make this the lunch box around! Plus, front slip and side mesh pockets provide extra storage and a sporty vibe. Freezable Lunch Pail (MSRP $64.00 ) - With its generous size and adjustable crossbody strap, it's perfect for a hearty lunch or to tote up to 6 12oz cans. Contents stay cool all day thanks to four built-in gel packs and secure zipper closures.



- With its generous size and adjustable crossbody strap, it's perfect for a hearty lunch or to tote up to 6 12oz cans. Contents stay cool all day thanks to four built-in gel packs and secure zipper closures. Freezable Carry Tote ($76.00) - Stylish and practical, the new freezable tote features an extra-wide top with a zipper closure for easy loading and unloading. With a 14L capacity, there's room for up to 24 12oz cans or 8 wine bottles!

All three feature the patented ECOFREEZE® Technology + NEW Triple (3X) Layers for added insulation, protection, and durability. They are BPA-free, food-safe, have leak-proof welded liners, and are easy to clean.

New Tagline: With You for the Journey

"PackIt is committed to growing the brand to meet the needs of our core consumer," said VP of Brand & Marketing, Michelle Bowes. "With You for the Journey brings this to life and communicates our dedication to support and simplify healthy routines wherever life takes you."

Website Refresh

The newly updated PackIt.com features a mobile-focused optimization and a more user-friendly interface that seamlessly guides customers through the various PackIt products and categories. In addition, the new photography and modern but approachable font treatment conveys the renewed vision of empowering the consumer on every step of their journey.

PackIt®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being through delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.

SOURCE PackIt