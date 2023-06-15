PACKIT® EXPANDS CATEGORY OFFERINGS WITH NEW PLAYTIME LUNCH BOXES!

New Line of Freezable Products Perfect for Preschoolers

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Back-to-School season, PackIt® is introducing a new line of freezable lunch boxes designed for and inspired by preschoolers! The Playtime Lunch Boxes feature a new rounded shape and a brightly colored kid-friendly design - perfect for little hands with big personalities. Eco-friendly and reusable, this new line of innovative lunch boxes keeps food organized and fresh for hours. They're the ideal mix of fun and function and a great way to start off the school year in style.

"PackIt continues to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the needs of a wider range of customers," said Peter Owens, CEO. "Our new, thoughtfully-designed Playtime Lunch Boxes have been developed for preschool aged children – a new category for us. We are excited about the direction and momentum the company is experiencing and have plans for additional strategic product launches over the next 12 months."

The new Playtime Lunch Boxes are designed with PackIt's patented EcoFreeze® Technology: freezable gel built into the bag's walls and feature a new antimicrobial lining. They're available in three adorable patterns: Pink Popsicle, Spaceship and Rainbow. All three products are available at Packit.com, Amazon, Macys.com and Target.com.

Freezable Playtime Lunch Box ($29.99):

  • Gel-lined front and back panels chill a meal and a 12oz (340ml) drink for hours
  • Large zip opening allows for easy packing and locks in cool, dry air
  • Collapses flat and freezes overnight
  • Buckle handle conveniently attaches to backpacks and sports bags

PackIt®,Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to keep food safe and eliminate waste. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt is the smartest and simplest way to keep food and drinks cool anywhere. JUST FREEZE, PACK, AND GO!

