Packsize Announces JD Ellis as New Chief Legal Officer

Ellis brings 20 years of experience in global compliance and legal counsel roles

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Packsize ® , the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announced it has appointed JD Ellis as the company's chief legal officer (CLO).

Ellis comes to Packsize with nearly two decades of experience in leadership roles with global organizations. As a member of the Packsize executive team, Ellis will oversee the company's global legal, compliance, and corporate governance functions. Ellis joins Packsize from Snap One Holdings, Corp, a NASDAQ-listed manufacturer and distributor of smart living technology, where he served as the Chief Legal Officer.

"I am excited to join Packsize to advance the vision of a forward-thinking company that excels in sustainability by offering solutions designed to improve the planet," said Ellis. "I look forward to supporting Packsize in its next phase of growth and serving its partners and people to continue delivering exceptional results."

Ellis brings deep expertise in software, services, and SaaS licensing models, along with a strong background in negotiating complex commercial transactions – all critical areas for driving Packsize's growth.

"JD's track record of successfully negotiating multifaceted and intricate business transactions and agreements will serve as an important asset to our organization as we continue to build on our business operations to better serve our customers," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "JD will play a key role in our strategic growth initiatives, ensuring appropriate risk management and protection of intellectual property, two critical elements of high-functioning business operations."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

