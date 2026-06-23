Packsize Opens Atlanta-Based Experience Center to Demonstrate and Collaborate on Real-World Packaging Automation

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging automation, today announced the opening of its new Experience Center in Midtown Atlanta. The 33,000-square-foot facility is home to an extensive range of technology and is designed for customers and partners to experience Packsize's right-sizing solutions firsthand.

More than a showroom, the Experience Center is an interactive environment where teams can see demonstrations and test Packsize technology using order samples or their own order items. This level of interaction reduces uncertainty, aligns stakeholders, and accelerates the path from concept to confidence.

"As packaging operations face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and adapt to changing demand, customers want to see how automation can deliver measurable results," said David Lockwood, CEO of Packsize. "The Experience Center gives customers a place to evaluate solutions firsthand, share ideas with our team, and make informed decisions about their business goals."

The new facility reinforces Packsize's leadership in packaging automation and continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The Atlanta Experience Center represents a significant investment in the North American market and expands Packsize's support for customers and partners from one of the country's key logistics and transportation hubs. Featuring Packsize's future-ready portfolio of packaging technology, the center supports guided demos, hands-on evaluation, and solutions development across its growing North American customer base.

"Customers are coming here for more than just a demonstration. They're coming to see the technology in action and pressure-test how solutions perform against their actual order profiles, labor models, and peak volumes," said Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer at Packsize. "This environment gives them a practical way to validate performance, align operational teams, and move forward with confidence."

"Our partners play a critical role in helping customers achieve their automation goals and operational efficiencies," said Paul Roy, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Business Development at Packsize. "Having this Experience Center in Atlanta, an epicenter of automation, creates an environment of enhanced collaboration, allowing customers and partners to work side by side and validate solutions while accelerating implementation."

The Experience Center will begin hosting in August 2026.

About Packsize®

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader throughout North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands, accelerating the path to a more sustainable future by delivering Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet®. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Packsize