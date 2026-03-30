Packsize Announces James D. Thomas as New Chief Financial Officer

Thomas is an accomplished financial leader with over 20 years of progressive experience in large and global organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced the appointment of James D. Thomas as the company's chief financial officer (CFO).

Thomas joins Packsize with over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, corporate finance, and capital management for large public companies. He has led financial strategy, supported growth initiatives, and partnered across organizations to improve performance and scale operations globally.

James D. Thomas, CFO, Packsize

"We're excited to welcome James to Packsize," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "As we continue to grow globally, his experience leading large organizations will help us strengthen our financial rigor and scale the business responsibly. He'll be a key partner with the executive team as we focus on execution and sustainable growth."

Before joining Packsize, Thomas served as Chief Financial Officer at Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., where he oversaw the company's financial strategy and operations and advised the CEO and board of directors. Thomas helped evolve the company's commercial model by transitioning its direct-selling channel to an affiliate-based platform and expanding into adjacent businesses across technology, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer.

"I'm excited to join Packsize at this point in its growth," said Thomas. "The company has a strong foundation, and I look forward to working alongside the team to build on that momentum — scaling the business, improving operational execution, and creating long-term value."

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step, starting at the warehouse floor, and ending in the customers' hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Packsize