Packsize to Acquire Panotec, Further Increasing Global Automated Packaging Solutions Reach

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize®, a market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced the company's completed agreement to acquire the packaging business of Panotec, a premier, award-winning Italian manufacturer of high- and low-automation, right-sized packaging machines. Under the agreement, Packsize will grow its machine portfolio while expanding its combined installed customer base in over fifty countries throughout North America, Europe, and beyond.

"This acquisition further aligns our go-to-market approach and strengthens our ability to offer more flexibility and choice to businesses looking to optimize packaging operations while reducing waste and cost," said Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer, Packsize. "Just as importantly, it brings together teams that share a similar innovative vision for the future of right-sized packaging, making us better positioned to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value globally."

The newest addition to the Packsize portfolio builds upon the April 2025 acquisition of Sparck Technologies, which combined Packsize's innovative technology and service model with Sparck's fit-to-size box systems and best-in-class box-last, and lid-and-tray solutions.

"We're excited about this acquisition and what it unlocks for Packsize and our customers," said Kellen Frey, Chief Operating Officer, Packsize. "This move strengthens our core technology capabilities and positions us to deliver even more scalable, efficient, right-sized packaging solutions. By combining talent, technology, and capacity, we continue to broaden our global capabilities with an emphasis on delivering best in class quality and service for our expanding customer base."

Carlo Capoia, Vice President of Panotec added, "We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of our companies to provide an unparalleled product selection and service to the markets we serve."

The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and completion of the required consultation process with applicable unions.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn.

About Panotec

For almost 40 years Panotec has passionately pursued the design and production of cutting-edge custom packaging solutions, supporting logistics departments and e-commerce companies worldwide. Our history is a journey of innovation and commitment, with deep roots in the heart of Italy.

Media Contact: Ruby Strong, Bolt PR, (917) 982-9012, [email protected]

SOURCE Packsize