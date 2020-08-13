Packsture, Continuing Their Goal of Bringing the Best Outdoor Gear to All

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsture, an emerging outdoor adventure company, is excited to release the next chapter in outdoor gear, continuing their dream of changing how outdoor lovers and athletes experience their adventures. After successfully creating and launching their first product, The Packsture Jacket, they are excited to introduce you now to their Satori Jacket.

Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/packsture/the-ultimate-travel-jacket-balanced-weight-and-performance/

The ultimate travel jacket that is waterproof, windproof, breathable, and sustainable for everyday use.

With the launch of their new jacket, Satori, Packsture continues to create and ensure clothing with top-notch performance, functionality, and durability for both the outdoors and casual wear. The Satori jacket is the ultimate in lightweight performance wear. Similar to their first design, The Packsture Jacket, it's incredibly lightweight, coming in at only 19 oz - that's almost the same weight as a loaf of bread! Even for how light it is, it's still fully waterproof, windproof, breathable, and most importantly, durable. Made for everyday wear no matter if you're in the mountains or in the city, this jacket has you covered.

The Satori is made using 3M™Thinuslate™ insulation technology just like The Packsture Jacket, allowing it to keep you warm all the way down to -4F (-20C). However, this jacket pushes even further than its predecessor with even more eco-loving features. Utilizing a featherless design to avoid the inhuman treatment and plucking of birds to collect down, this jacket is designed from the ground up to be as eco-friendly as possible. Wrapped in a 100% recycled ripstop polyester shell, filled with eco-friendly recycled materials that maintain warmth even when wet, and finishing with a fabric lining that will last a lifetime, this jacket promises to keep you warm and comfortable no matter what. With all these eco-friendly features, the Satori maintains a sleek and comfy design with sizes ranging from XS-XXXL; there's a fit for everyone! This jacket will allow you to enjoy the outdoors and more for years to come.

With premium YKK zippers, adjustable cuffs, an insulated and removable hood, and an anti-microbial layer to fight germs and mildew; this jacket is loaded with exceptional features that don't stop. Keeping in mind versatility for both in the mountains and in the city, this jacket features a surprising amount of storage. With three insulated exterior pockets and four extra-deep internal insulated pockets, this jacket carries everything you need and more.

Related Images

the-ultimate-travel-jacket.jpg

The Ultimate Travel Jacket

The ultimate travel jacket that is waterproof, windproof, breathable, and sustainable for everyday use.

SOURCE Packsture