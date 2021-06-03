VALENCIA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Lock Company's (PACLOCK) "Every Lock, One Key" (ELOK) technology is changing how consumers buy security products by offering the ability to secure bikes, vans, gates, job boxes, RVs and many other applications with a single key. Typically, it would require a ring full of keys to accomplish this task. ELOK is available in PACLOCK's "Universal Cylinder System" series of padlocks and the consumer has the added benefit of choosing their own key number from an available range of twenty thousand.

PACLOCK's Every Lock, One Key provides the ability to key high-performance padlocks together using one key.

"Owners of construction companies often lose thousands of dollars in productivity because the wrong key was at the wrong place," says Gregory Waugh, President of PACLOCK. With ELOK, the same key can open the gates, open the job boxes, unlock the ladders, and unlock the heavy equipment. Just as importantly, the ease of use of ELOK-capable padlocks makes it simple for the construction company owner to rekey some, or all, of the padlocks. "What used to require a locksmith can now be completed by a generally handy consumer, saving time and money," says Waugh.

PACLOCK's ELOK technology is available through select Home Depot stores, online via Amazon, or by calling PACLOCK directly. Customers select the padlock styles needed, select "their" key number, and then the quantity required for each style. Amazon and PACLOCK-direct orders are produced in two days or less and shipped via free two-day shipping in the continental U.S. In less than a week, customers receive high-performance padlocks keyed to a single key.

About Pacific Lock Company

Founded in 1998, Pacific Lock Company (PACLOCK) is a leader in commercial and enterprise security products, manufacturing a large assortment of traditional solid and laminated body padlocks, hidden shackle and hockey puck-style locks, transportation locks, government locks, hasps, and smart lock solutions. PACLOCK's products are engineered and built to set the standard in craftsmanship, reliability, and extreme durability. The company also engineers custom solutions, unique applications and OEM manufacturing services for a wide variety of customers. PACLOCK is a family-owned and -operated small business that produces many of its high-security padlocks and other locking devices in the USA using a workforce that has veterans and people with disabilities. For more information, please call 661-294-3707 or email [email protected].

