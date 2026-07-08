Pacolet Milliken Welcomes Alzchem Group to Bushy Park, Goose Creek, SC

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushy Park, a premier industrial utilities company and multi-tenant manufacturing site located in Berkeley County, SC, has been selected as the location for a significant new U.S. production facility by Alzchem Group AG, a global leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients. The decision marks an important milestone in Alzchem's U.S. expansion strategy and further strengthens Bushy Park's position as a leading destination for advanced manufacturing investment. Bushy Park is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacolet Milliken, LLC, of Greenville, SC.

Following an extensive site evaluation process, Bushy Park was chosen for its ability to support complex, large-scale chemical manufacturing operations. Bushy Park's 1,530-acre campus offers a variety of established industrial infrastructure, including integrated utility systems, multimodal transportation access, and proximity to the Port of Charleston, which enables efficient logistics and long-term supply chain reliability.

The investment will expand domestic production capacity in the nitroguanidine sector, which is supported by sustained demand driven by evolving global market conditions. Bushy Park's location within the growing Charleston region also provides access to a deep pool of skilled talent in chemical processing and advanced manufacturing.

In addition to the region's infrastructure and workforce advantages, the project benefited from strong collaboration with Berkeley County and the State of South Carolina. This partnership underscores the state and local commitment to fostering industrial growth and attracting high-impact economic development projects.

"Bushy Park continues to demonstrate its value as a strategic location for world-class manufacturers," said William Crawford, CEO & President of Pacolet Milliken. "With its established infrastructure, strong logistics connectivity, and access to skilled talent, the site provides an ideal foundation for companies looking to expand their U.S. footprint and strengthen supply chain resilience."

With the site selection complete, the project now advances into its next phase, including Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), detailed technical planning, and permitting. A long-term lease structure will support flexible and sustainable development of the facility while ensuring efficient use of the site.

Construction is currently expected to begin in 2027, contributing to continued economic growth in Berkeley County and reinforcing the region's role in supporting critical manufacturing sectors.

As owner of Bushy Park, Pacolet Milliken continues to support the long-term development of the company, positioning it to attract global investment and meet the evolving needs of industrial users. This latest project highlights the site's importance in enabling expanded U.S. production capacity and enhancing supply security across key industries.

About Pacolet Milliken and Bushy Park

Pacolet Milliken, LLC, headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a family-owned investment firm that directly owns and manages a variety of power & infrastructure and real estate assets located across the United States. Pacolet Power & Infrastructure owns a diverse set of power, renewable, and infrastructure assets, including a regulated electric utility (Lockhart Power), an industrial utilities company (Bushy Park), a biomass operation (Piedmont Green Power) and a substantial solar and landfill gas portfolio. Pacolet Real Estate has a national portfolio of industrial, multi-family, office, and retail properties, and currently focuses on multi-family and industrial warehouse development in the Southeast, the Southwest, and Southern California. In both Divisions, Pacolet seeks to positively impact the communities in which it operates and be a steward of the environment from a generational perspective.

https://www.pacoletmilliken.com

Bushy Park is an industrial utilities company operating on a 1,530-acre site that is located on the Cooper River in Berkeley County, just north of Charleston, SC. The site is home to ten different industrial and manufacturing tenants having an aggregate of over 1200 employees. Bushy Park provides a suite of roughly 35 utilities and services to its tenants, including as steam, nitrogen, medical/environmental services, maintenance/spare parts, compressed air, and process water. The site supports logistics through an onsite rail line and barge slip. Bushy Park is owned by Pacolet Milliken, LLC.

https://bushyparksc.com

SOURCE Pacolet Milliken LLC