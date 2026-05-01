PACSUN ACCELERATES INTO MIAMI WITH OFFICIAL FORMULA 1® COLLECTION

The Collection Blends Motorsport Energy with Bold Color, Technical Details, and Race-Ready Style

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is bringing race weekend energy to Miami with its official collection created in partnership with Formula 1®. Building on the longstanding collaboration between the two brands, the all-new FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 Collection launches in time for the race weekend and taps into the speed, color, and spectacle surrounding one of the most high-energy moments in sport and culture.

Pacsun is bringing race weekend energy to Miami with its official collection created in partnership with Formula 1.

The assortment spans men's and women's styles, including graphic tees, lightweight layers, and statement pieces. Drawing from the world of motorsport, bold graphics, dynamic striping, and technical details are balanced with relaxed, streetwear-driven silhouettes. A palette of saturated color, crisp neutrals, and high-contrast finishes reflects Miami's signature intensity, with pieces designed to move seamlessly from trackside to the rest of the weekend and everywhere in between.

"At Pacsun, our longstanding collaboration with Formula 1 continues to be a natural extension of our sport and fashion pillars," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "There's a strong alignment in the way both brands show up at the intersection of performance and style, and that perspective shapes each collection. This drop reflects that balance, sport-driven in its foundation with a clear fashion point of view, resulting in product that feels current, expressive, and built to carry beyond the race moment."

The 30-piece assortment is priced from $16 to $100 and marks Pacsun's fourth collection with Formula 1 for the Miami race.

The new FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 Collection is available now exclusively in Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE Pacsun