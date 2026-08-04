PACSUN AND ANNA SITAR REUNITE FOR EXCLUSIVE CO-DESIGNED LOUNGEWEAR COLLECTION

Inspired by Anna's Everyday Uniform, the 24-Piece Collection Blends Effortless Comfort With Her Signature Laid-Back Style

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of their first collaboration, Pacsun and creator Anna Sitar reunite for an exclusive co-designed loungewear collection inspired by the pieces she wears every day. Built around the belief that comfort should never come at the expense of style, the collection reflects Anna's signature approach to getting dressed: effortless, versatile, and made for real life. Each piece serves as the whole look for slow mornings, coffee runs, or days with no plan at all.

Following the success of their first collaboration, Pacsun and creator Anna Sitar reunite for an exclusive co-designed loungewear collection inspired by the pieces she wears every day.

The line took shape through a hands-on process between Anna and Pacsun's design team, who worked together from the earliest concepts to help shape silhouettes, fabrications, color palette, proportions, and styling. Rather than an idealized take on loungewear, the pieces are pulled directly from Anna's own wardrobe and the moments she wears them in, resulting in a lineup built to be comfortable, confident, and complete without additional styling.

"I've always believed the best outfits are the ones you don't have to overthink," said Anna Sitar. "I wanted to create pieces that feel just as good on a travel day as they do grabbing coffee, running errands, or spending the day at home. The idea of an entire clothing collection felt so intimidating, but we started with the staples that I would dream of in my own closet and reimagined them with thoughtful details, elevated fabrics, and an effortless fit. I poured so much love into each and every creative decision that I hope everyone who wears these pieces feels that love radiate into their everyday. My dream is that this whole collection leaves my community feeling comfortable, confident, and completely themselves."

The 24-piece collection features oversized fleece sets, relaxed knits, elevated basics, and layering essentials, with prices ranging from $30 to $65. Together, the pieces move easily from one part of the day to the next, whether that means staying in or stepping out.

Anna Sitar has built one of the most recognizable presences in digital culture, known for content that feels less like a broadcast and more like a conversation with a friend. This marks her third collection with Pacsun, following ANNAXPACSUN, her debut swimwear line with the brand in April 2024 and her Michigan inspired swimsuit collection in August 2024. That same instinct shaped her approach to this collection, favoring pieces that feel personal and lived-in over anything that reads as overly designed.

The Anna Sitar x Pacsun loungewear collection is now available at select Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun