PACSUN AND ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB SCORE THEIR FIRST CAPSULE COLLECTION

Starring Angel City FC Defender Gisele Thompson, the Four-Piece Women's Drop Blends Elevated Fanwear With Everyday Fashion

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, and Angel City Football Club are debuting their first-ever collection together, accompanied by a campaign featuring Angel City FC star defender Gisele Thompson. Inspired by the energy of Los Angeles and the growing crossover between soccer and fashion, the capsule offers a fresh take on fanwear that moves beyond match day.

Pacsun and Angel City Football Club are debuting their first-ever collection together, accompanied by a campaign featuring Angel City FC star defender Gisele Thompson

Made to transition effortlessly from the stands to the street, the Pacsun x Angel City FC Collection includes a striped long-sleeve polo jersey, graphic jersey tee, fleece sweatshirt, and matching sweatpants. The four-piece lineup combines Angel City-inspired graphics and custom co-branded details with soft neutrals and the club's signature sol rosa, blending Angel City's distinctive visual identity with Pacsun's fashion-forward approach to everyday style.

Produced by Pacsun, the campaign features Thompson, who is also a member of the U.S. Women's National Team. Wearing key pieces from the collection, Thompson lends an authentic athlete perspective to the imagery and embodies the natural crossover between women's soccer and personal style.

"Angel City has always believed that fandom extends far beyond the pitch, and this collection offers our community an exciting new way to express their connection to the club," said Jesse Smith Thomas, Senior Director of Partnership Marketing at Angel City FC. "Pacsun shares our understanding of sport's powerful influence across fashion, culture, and community, which made this collaboration feel incredibly natural. With Gisele fronting the campaign, the collection beautifully captures the confidence and individuality of our players and fans, along with the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles."

The partnership also reflects Pacsun and Angel City FC's shared commitment to empowering young people through education and creative expression. Community impact funding will support Angel City's education pillar and create opportunities at the intersection of fashion, art, and social impact. This funding will also support Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit that elevates the voices of teenage girls and gender-expansive youth through photography and mentorship.

"Sport is one of Pacsun's four core brand pillars, and Angel City FC represents the kind of cultural influence and community leadership we want to champion," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "As women's soccer continues to inspire a new generation, we're excited to translate that momentum into fashion rooted in youth self-expression. We're equally grateful that this partnership allows us to invest in creative opportunities for young people across our shared Los Angeles community."

Priced between $40 and $70, the Pacsun x Angel City FC Collection is available now in select Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Angel City Football Club

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), Los Angeles' National Women's Soccer League team, will enter its fifth season in 2026 at BMO Stadium in downtown LA. ACFC is led by controlling owners Willow Bay and Bob Iger and was co-founded by tech entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, actor and activist Natalie Portman, and venture capitalist Kara Nortman. Mark Parsons serves as the club's Sporting Director.

For ticket information, visit angelcity.com/tickets/seasontickets or contact [email protected]. Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity.

Press Contacts:

Kate Fosha George

[email protected]

Angel City Football Club

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacsun