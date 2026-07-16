PACSUN TAPPED AS FIRST-EVER RETAIL PARTNER FOR DARC SPORT

Exclusive Men's and Women's Athletics Collection Blends Performance and Streetwear

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darc Sport is officially making its retail debut through an exclusive partnership with Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture. The partnership marks the first time Darc Sport has joined with a retail partner, introducing its new Athletics Collection to Pacsun customers nationwide.

Darc Sport is officially making its retail debut through an exclusive partnership with Pacsun.

Blending true athletic performance with the elevated aesthetic of streetwear, the 48-piece men's and women's collection includes tees, hoodies, shorts, pants, leggings, bralettes, and accessories. Designed to move effortlessly from training to everyday wear, each piece is crafted from premium materials including cotton jersey, grunge French terry, performance polyester-spandex blends, and bamboo nylon, delivering comfort, versatility, and performance in equal measure.

"Since day one, Darc Sport has been built around a community that shares our passion for performance, individuality, and self-expression," said Michael Civil, Founder of Darc Sport. "As we looked toward our first retail partnership, it was important to find a brand that understood our values and the community we've built. Pacsun has a deep connection to youth culture and a strong track record of introducing customers to brands in authentic ways, making it the right place to bring Darc Sport Athletics to retail for the very first time."

"At Pacsun, we're always looking for brands that authentically connect with the next generation and reflect the intersection of fashion, sport, music, and art that defines youth culture," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "As performance apparel continues to influence everyday style, Darc Sport has built a passionate community by blending function with fashion in an authentic way. We're proud to be the brand's first retail partner and give our customers exclusive access to one of the most sought-after names in the space."

Priced from $40 to $70, the Darc Sport Athletics Collection is available at select Pacsun stores nationwide. The full assortment, including exclusive online styles and colorways, is available online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Kate Fosha George

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SOURCE Pacsun