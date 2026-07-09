PACSUN SAYS "DENIM STARTS HERE" FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL 2026

The New Campaign Celebrates First-Day Style, Fresh Starts, and Pacsun's Biggest Denim Season Yet

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-day outfit is never just an outfit. It's the jeans you've been saving all summer, the tee that feels the most like you, and the excitement of seeing your friends again. This back-to-school season, Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is bringing those moments to life with the launch of its 2026 campaign, "Denim Starts Here," a celebration of the confidence, individuality, and fresh-start energy that define the start of a new school year.

This back-to-school season, Pacsun is bringing first-day energy to life with the launch of its 2026 campaign, "Denim Starts Here," celebrating the confidence, individuality, and fresh-start mindset that define the beginning of a new school year.

At the heart of the campaign is Pacsun's widest denim assortment yet, reflecting the many ways Gen Z and Gen Alpha express their personal style. The women's assortment is led by the new Ultimate Low Rise Collection, featuring Kaia Baggy, Sammy Straight, Ronnie Baggy Barrel, and Alana Flare, alongside customer favorites Casey Low Rise Baggy and Zoe Low Rise Girlfriend. The men's assortment features Dylan Baggy, Blake Extreme Baggy, Logan Relaxed Straight, Mason Baggy Barrel, Bennett Baggy Flare, and Ryder Ultra Baggy, offering a range of relaxed, oversized, and directional fits for every personal style. Graphic tees, varsity-inspired knits, and easy layers complete looks designed to take customers from first period to after-school plans.

"Everything we hear from Gen Z and Gen Alpha reinforces that style is deeply personal," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "They aren't dressing for one trend or aesthetic. They're expressing who they are. Back-to-school is one of the year's biggest style moments because it's a fresh start and an opportunity to make that first impression. 'Denim Starts Here' celebrates that individuality with authentic moments, real friendships, and our broadest denim assortment yet, so every customer can find the fit that feels like them."

Shot on location at a real college campus, the campaign features a cast of real friends alongside emerging talent embracing authentic chemistry over perfectly posed moments. From crowded hallways and locker bays to the library, art room, track, and bleachers, documentary-style scenes capture the friendships, anticipation, and personal style that make the first week of school one of fashion's defining moments.

The "Denim Starts Here" Campaign is now live on Pacsun, and pieces are available in select Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Kate Fosha George

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SOURCE Pacsun