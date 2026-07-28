PACSUN CELEBRATES NEW DENIM COLLECTION AND BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH SOHO FLAGSHIP EXPERIENCE

Throughout the day, the SoHo store came alive with hands-on moments for guests. At a dedicated denim station, guests could customize their own jeans with embroidery and stitching, turning each pair into a one-of-a-kind expression of personal style, the kind of personal-touch experience that's become a hallmark of Pacsun's in-store activations. To keep the energy going, a coffee cart on-site served complimentary specialty beverages, including the Kaia Caramel Latte, named after Pacsun's viral Kaia Ultimate Low Rise Baggy Jean, and the Denim Cloud Matcha Latte, a nod to the brand's classic denim aesthetic.

The celebration extended beyond denim, too, built on Pacsun's belief that the best ideas come from working alongside the brands its community already loves. The day also included a beauty station and branded photo moment courtesy of Ulta Beauty, marking the in-store debut of the Pacsun x Ulta Beauty Collaboration. Guests could also try their luck at a claw machine for the chance to win beauty products.

Just a few blocks away, Leon's Bagels joined in on the celebration at its Thompson Street location with the exclusive Kaia Bagel, served with blue cream cheese as a nod to the brand's signature denim hue and inspired by Pacsun's newest denim style.

"Denim has always been at the heart of who we are, and back-to-school is one of the biggest moments of the year for our community to make it their own," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "We wanted this day to be a true celebration of co-creation, bringing together partners we love to meet young people where they're already gathering. Activations like this give us the opportunity to bring that philosophy to life, creating authentic moments that deepen our connection with customers while celebrating their individuality."

The SoHo experience brought Pacsun's "Denim Starts Here" campaign to life, connecting fashion, culture, and community while celebrating customers' individuality as they head into the back-to-school season. The denim collection is now live in select Pacsun stores and online, giving shoppers everywhere the chance to find their own back-to-school style.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Kate Fosha George

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SOURCE Pacsun