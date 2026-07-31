PACSUN BRINGS RECORD STORE STYLE TO OUTSIDE LANDS WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

The Festival-Exclusive Capsule Draws Inspiration from Vintage Concert Merchandise, Independent Record Stores, and the Spirit of San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Outside Lands Music Festival returns to Golden Gate Park, Pacsun is introducing a limited-edition collection inspired by neighborhood record stores, vintage concert merch, and the creative spirit of San Francisco. The capsule pairs nostalgic graphics with everyday essentials, channeling the eclectic energy of a festival that's called the city home for over a decade.

As Outside Lands Music Festival returns to Golden Gate Park, Pacsun is introducing a limited-edition collection inspired by neighborhood record stores, vintage concert merch, and the creative spirit of San Francisco.

The limited-edition capsule includes nine men's and women's styles, featuring a hoodie, two hat silhouettes, and a rotation of graphic tees, priced between $35 and $65. The artwork incorporates record store-inspired graphics alongside subtle nods to San Francisco, creating pieces designed to be worn well beyond festival weekend.

In addition to being available online and at select Pacsun store locations, the collection will be featured at Pacsun Records, the brand's immersive pop-up located on the Polo Field just steps from the festival's main stage. Designed to feel like a real neighborhood shop rather than a traditional retail space, the activation brings the collection's inspiration to life with details like "Ranger Dave's Records" callouts throughout the booth. Festivalgoers can shop the collection and enjoy complimentary live screen printing all three days of the festival, while supplies last, with graphics available exclusively at the pop-up. An additional four exclusive styles will also be available at the Outside Lands merch booth.

"We're so excited to have Pacsun back at Outside Lands," said Richard Goodstone, a co-founder at Outside Lands. "Pacsun really understands our festival community and have captured what makes Outside Lands such a unique place to discover music and connect with the culture that surrounds it. They continue to provide fans a special experience, making the festival even more memorable."

"Music is one of Pacsun's core brand pillars, and Outside Lands gives us an opportunity to bring that connection to life in an authentic way," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "We wanted this collection to feel more like discovering your favorite vintage concert tee rather than just buying traditional festival merchandise. Every piece reflects different influences and eras, creating something that feels collected over time. Returning to Outside Lands with an expanded presence this year was a natural next step for us."

The Pacsun x Outside Lands Collection is available online, at select Pacsun store locations, and throughout Outside Lands festival weekend at Pacsun Records.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun