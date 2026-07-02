PACSUN AND KRISTIN KONEFAL DRAW FROM THE NATURAL WORLD IN NEW COLLECTION

The Latest Collection from Pacsun's Pac Artist Network Brings Konefal's Original Artwork to Life Through Fashion

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is introducing the latest collection from its Pac Artist Network in partnership with artist Kristin Konefal. Known for her vibrant paintings inspired by the symbiotic relationship between humanity and the natural world, Konefal brings her distinctive creative perspective to an exclusive assortment of swimwear and summer-ready pieces.

Pacsun is introducing the latest collection from its Pac Artist Network in partnership with artist Kristin Konefal.

The collection, which was developed in close partnership with Pacsun's design team, features original designs Konefal created exclusively for the collaboration. Using a combination of organic printmaking – a technique largely implemented in her upcoming series – and digital manipulation, Konefal's artwork comes to life across a four-piece assortment, including a swim set and graphic tee exclusive to Pacsun. The collection translates her colorful visual language into wearable designs that offer the first glimpse into her next series, "portals."

"My upcoming series is driven by the idea that everyday experiences – whether it's spending time in nature, connecting with another person, getting lost in music, or any of the countless other moments that transport us – can become gateways to seeing ourselves and the world differently," said Konefal. "I loved working with the Pacsun team to extend this idea beyond the canvas, and I hope these pieces inspire a sense of curiosity and encourage people to engage a little more deeply with the world around them."

"Kristin's work immediately resonated with us because of its vibrant energy and uplifting point of view," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "Working closely together throughout the creative process allowed us to preserve the spirit of her original artwork while translating it into something new for our customers. That spirit of collaboration is central to our co-creation philosophy and the foundation of Pacsun's Pac Artist Network. Partnerships like this allow us to bring new creative voices to our community while celebrating the intersection of art and fashion."

Through Pacsun's Pac Artist Network, the brand continues to partner with artists and creatives on original collections and storytelling initiatives that celebrate creative expression across disciplines. Konefal's collaboration reflects the program's commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships that translate artistic vision into wearable design.

The latest collection from Pacsun's Pac Artist Network, created in collaboration with Konefal, is available in select Pacsun stores and online. Prices range from $40 to $50.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun