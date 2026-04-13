PACSUN CAPTURES FESTIVAL MOMENT WITH CREATOR-LED DESERT ACTIVATIONS

Serving as a focal point for the weekend, Pacsun's first-ever influencer and creator house brought together a curated group of talent to capture and shape festival style in real time. Designed as a hub for content creation and collaboration, the house embodied Pacsun's co-creation model and reinforced its connection to the next generation of consumers.

Talent at the house included Loren Gray, Anna Shumate, Emma Brooks, Carrington Bornstein, Sabrina Quesada Flores, Devyn Winkler, Dario Jackson (Mo), Noah Crider, Gabriel Luna, and Dylan Bryce. Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe also participated in the weekend, sharing organic content across their channels. Collectively, the group documented the experience in real time, generating a steady stream of content aligned with festival style.

"Being part of the festival experience with Pacsun felt really intentional because it wasn't just about showing up, it was about building something together in real time," said singer/songwriter, actress, and social media personality Loren Gray. "From the people they brought together to the way everything came to life over the weekend, it felt like a true collaboration. Everyone contributed to the moment in their own way, and that came through in the style, the content, and the overall energy. It felt authentic to the way our generation connects through music, fashion, and community."

Beyond the creator house, Pacsun extended its presence across the desert with a series of activations placed along the festival journey. The brand's roadside stand operated as a key stop en route, offering exclusive merchandise and rotating experiences. A billboard along the drive from Los Angeles into the desert reinforced the brand's presence at a moment when festival momentum was building.

Together, these activations reflect Pacsun's ability to move at the speed of culture, integrating creators, physical experiences, and real-time engagement. By leaning into music and fashion as core pillars, the brand continues to evolve its connection with its community, showing up not just as a retailer but as an active participant in the moments shaping youth culture.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Press Contact

Kate Fosha George

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SOURCE Pacsun