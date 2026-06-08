PACSUN RETURNED TO GOVERNORS BALL WITH AN EXPANDED FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE

From Festival Activations to a SoHo Consumer Event, the Brand Brought Music, Fashion, and Youth Culture Together Throughout the Weekend

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, returned to Governors Ball Music Festival this weekend as an official festival sponsor, expanding its presence across the festival grounds through immersive activations, exclusive merchandise, creator experiences, and music-focused programming inspired by New York City youth culture.

Pacsun activated throughout Governors Ball weekend with a dedicated merch destination featuring exclusive Pacsun x Governors Ball merchandise, alongside festival-ready Pacsun styles and a custom installation inspired by the iconic neighborhood corner stores woven throughout New York City culture.

As part of the partnership, Pacsun activated throughout Governors Ball weekend with a dedicated merch destination featuring exclusive Pacsun x Governors Ball merchandise, alongside festival-ready Pacsun styles and a custom installation inspired by the iconic neighborhood corner stores woven throughout New York City culture. Integrated throughout the festival grounds, the experience blended bodega-inspired creative, immersive branded moments, and streetwear-driven details designed to reflect the individuality and creative energy surrounding the weekend.

"We were thrilled to welcome Pacsun back to Governors Ball this year with an extra immersive presence," said Alex Joffe, Head of Partnerships at Governors Ball/C3 Presents. "From the exclusive collection to the SoHo Store kickoff party to their onsite experiences throughout the weekend, Pacsun brought a level of creativity and cultural relevance that felt perfectly aligned with both Gov Ball and the energy of New York City. Their commitment to music, style, and self-expression make them a natural fit within the festival."

Throughout the weekend, talent, including actress Sky Katz, attended with Pacsun and shared content from the festival weekend, helping extend the experience beyond the festival grounds. Pacsun also supported the Kids Rock For Kids program which provided an opening set for a young band to perform live on stage at the festival. The organization is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that gives young musicians access to the people, spaces, and experiences that help them find their voice and take the next step in their creative journey.

Leading into the festival weekend, Pacsun hosted a consumer event at its SoHo flagship location on June 4, centered around the Pacsun x Governors Ball product collaboration and festival-inspired moments. Extending the festival concept into retail, the in-store experience transformed portions of the SoHo flagship through bodega-inspired creative elements and a custom coffee cart designed to reflect the feel of a neighborhood New York City corner store. The event also featured interactive claw machine giveaways and additional moments celebrating music, fashion, and festival culture in New York City.

Pacsun's continued presence at Governors Ball reflects the brand's ongoing connection to music and youth culture, showing up in spaces where fashion, creativity, and community naturally come together. Through immersive experiences and culturally driven moments, Pacsun continues creating opportunities for the next generation to discover, express, and connect through style and music.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun