PacSun Selects Tinuiti As Paid Media Agency Of Record

Tinuiti will work with PacSun on dual objectives: boosting brand awareness and customer retention. Tinuiti will oversee Analytics, Creative Strategy, Display, Paid Search, Paid Social and Shoppable Media. Tinuiti's Client Strategy team will also be a part of the engagement with the retail, apparel and lifestyle brand, providing strategic oversight, audience cohesion and thought leadership to propel the brand's digital marketing approach. The account was awarded following a five-month RFP to identify a data-driven and consumer-centric team.

PacSun is the latest in a series of new business wins for the firm. The high-profile wins come as the firm experiences rapid expansion, with the business growing seven-fold in size since 2017. And in talent growth, Tinuiti welcomed nearly 700 new employees in the last 12 months, nearing 1,100 in headcount, a 59 percent year-over-year increase.

Obele Brown-West, Chief Solutions Officer, Tinuiti said: "From the start, we've admired PacSun's innovative and first-to-market mindset to fully reimagine how they should and could be reaching their customers. We understand how to tap into the coveted Gen Z audience, which will be critical in the expansion of PacSun's digital footprint."

Brieane Olson, President, PacSun said: "PacSun and Tinuiti are cut from the same cloth as first-adopters of next-level innovation. We needed a proven performance marketing partner, from strategy to execution, to help PacSun win in the increasingly competitive ecommerce space. PacSun is confident that Tinuiti is that perfect partner to help us amplify our message and reach our customers."

Founded in 1980, and acquired by Golden Gate Capital in 2016, PacSun is a pioneering brand in youth culture dedicated to delivering an exclusive collection of the most relevant brands and styles to a community of inspired youth. The company represents leading brands including Vans, Fear of God Essentials, Champion, and John Galt, as well as its own labels.

PacSun saw sales growth over the past two years, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, and digital sales, which represent 50 percent of the brand's revenue, doubled. PacSun was recently ranked as the No. 3 apparel brand among teens, a product of the company's relentless focus on the brand's strategy, strong social media presence, and partnerships with key collaborators like John Galt, Fear of God Essentials, and Emma Chamberlain.

Tinuiti's headline-making partnership with PacSun Tinuiti comes on the heels of two high-profile acquisitions last year. In 2021, Tinuiti acquired Amazon-specialist agency, Ortega Group, to create the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program, and digital streaming agency, Bliss Point Media , which transformed Tinuiti into the largest independent purchaser of streaming/OTT media in the U.S.

The company is currently hiring for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

About PacSun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

