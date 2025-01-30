PACT Capital provides acquisition financing for the Historic Concannon Vineyard in Livermore, CA

LOS ANGELES and FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital is honored to announce that it has provided the acquisition financing for the historic 230-acre Concannon Vineyard located in Livermore, CA. This transaction is a testament to PACT Capital's commitment to supporting and financing legacy agribusiness and agriculture real estate in California, especially during this unprecedented time for the sector.

The details of the transaction are to remain confidential.

Founded in 1883, Concannon Vineyard is one of Livermore Valley's most celebrated wineries, renowned for its contributions to the wine industry, including the introduction of Petite Sirah to the United States. The acquisition by Lemmons Family Vineyards marks a new chapter for this storied property. "We will be phasing out the international bottling operations and focusing on re-planting the vineyards with historic grape varietals such as Cab Franc and Sauvignon Blanc, which made Livermore famous in the 1880s. We will also honor Concannon's pioneering work with Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah," shared the Lemmons Family with Wine Business.

PACT Capital structured a tailored financing solution that met the needs of the buyer by leveraging the firm's deep expertise in agriculture lending. "We are honored to have participated in the Concannon Vineyard transaction as the senior lender, a true gem in California's wine heritage," said Adam Mortanian of PACT Capital.

The firm remains dedicated to supporting landmark properties like Concannon Vineyard and the visionary owners who invest in their future. With this transaction, PACT reaffirms its mission to provide competitive, market-leading lending solutions to the wine industry. The transaction and relationship originated from the Regional Agriculture Office located in Fresno, CA.

PACT Capital is an investment management firm specializing in agriculture and commercial real estate financing with offices in Los Angeles, CA, and Fresno, CA. For more information about PACT Capital's lending products, please visit the website at www.pactcap.com.

Colliers International represented The Wine Group. Larson Lindenau Law Group, P.C. advised the buyers. PACT Capital provided acquisition financing for the transaction.

Media Contact:

Kassidy Carlson

PACT Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Pact Capital