PACT Pharma to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing transformational personalized neoTCR-T cell therapies for the eradication of solid tumors, today announced that the company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually, on January 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET.

About PACT Pharma

PACT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering individualized, non-viral precision genome engineered, tumor-specific T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with solid cancers. PACT is now enrolling patients in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial.

Each person's cancer emerges with a private signature of mutations. PACT identifies these cancer mutation targets (neoantigens) for each person, biochemically verifies and captures T cells from their blood and uses its proprietary, cutting edge (non-viral) precision genome engineering technologies to manufacture a personalized immune cell therapy product for each person with cancer.

