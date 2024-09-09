Pacteon Exhibits New Packaging Automation Solutions at Pack Expo International 2024

In Booth S-3300, Schneider Packaging Equipment will unveil a unique solution for automating case erecting, taping, and palletizing. The Collaborative Case Erector-Palletizer integrates an Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Automatic Carton Erector (ACE) end-of-arm tool with Schneider's FANUC CRX-25iA robot platform. Anubis 3D designed and printed the dual-purpose EOAT to pick and form the case, eliminating a separate forming fixture. The lightweight tool offers fast, tool-less changeover (one operator in under five minutes). The compact system repurposes labor toward more productive tasks and reduces repetitive motion injuries. Jamie Barber, Director of R & D, Schneider Packaging states, "Our adaptable new system consolidates case erecting, taping, and palletizing for a broad range of case sizes and weights. Zero-programming setup is quick and easy by just entering the case sizes."

Also, in Booth S-3300, Descon Conveyor Systems will display its integrated Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer with Laser Coding and Code Inspection. Our unique solution ensures high-quality, reliable laser coding of empty cans prior to rinsing in a dry location of the production facility. Empty cans held by their tops by a vacuum conveyor pass over a gap from below to create access to the bottom of the can and laser coding components. With cans traveling in single-lane, customers have the option of adding empty can quality inspection directly after the vacuum transfer. Rates are fully tested with solutions in the field running 1800 cans per minute. Jeff Philpott, VP of Operations, Descon said, "The solution offers superior quality assurance and prevents line stoppages by automatically removing defective empty cans with improper date code, dented or damaged flanges from the line prior to filling."

Integrators' Corner at Booth S-3300:

Pacteon invites attendees to meet us in Integrators' Corner (Booth S-3300) to learn more about Pacteon's integration capabilities with the new addition of Descon Conveyor Systems. Pacteon engineers will be available to answer integration questions for new and existing packaging lines. Visitors will see Descon's proprietary integration software in action and learn how our technologies can enhance their packaging operations.

Booth S-3300 will also feature Schneider's fully automated Robotic Case Packer. The dual robotic system collates product with one robot while a second robot erects and loads cases. End effectors designed by Anubis 3D offer reliable placement and fast changeover. Additionally, see Schneider's High Speed Palletizing Layer Tool for up to 100 cases per minute. To complete the line, Phoenix Stretch Wrappers will present a range of stretch wrapping solutions, including the high-speed Model PRRA-2150 Rotary Ring Wrapper and the Model PHP-2150 Semi-automatic Stretch Wrapper.

Pacteon Pharma Booth W-16041:

Pacteon Pharma Booth W-16041 in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion highlights case packing for Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Health & Beauty products. ESS Technologies' industry-proven Model V30 Robotic Case Packer is engineered to accommodate serialization track-and-trace systems. The compact frame holds OEM cameras, labelers, and controls. A removable case magazine simplifies installation. The flexible V30 can load cartons or bottles into plastic or corrugate RSC cases on one system with minimal changeover. A FANUC M-20iD/25 robot uses a custom ESS-designed end effector to load all manner of packaging styles. The Phoenix Model PHP-2150 Semi- automatic stretch wrapper rounds out the display in Pacteon Pharma Booth W-16041. Pacteon engineers bring expertise in precision collation and packing for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and health and beauty sector.

Pacteon Group offers a responsive and committed single source solution to design, integrate, and service complete packaging solutions. Through the acquisition of businesses offering complimentary products and shared core values, Pacteon Group, currently Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies, Phoenix Wrappers, and Descon Conveyor Systems is your one source for end-of-line packaging solutions. Whether it is a cartoner, case packer, conveyor, palletizer, pick and place robot, or pallet stretch wrapper, our machines and integration support services are backed with the Pacteon Group Promise: We Make It Right!

