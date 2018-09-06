Pactera AI Solution Wins Best Technology Innovation Award at HYSEA

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera Technology International Ltd. ("Pactera" or the "Company"), a digital technology and IT services provider, today announced that its innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution was recognized as a finalist at the 2018 HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprise Association) Summit, an annual gathering of over 150 local and international enterprises in the India IT services hub of Hyderabad.

The Pactera solution, Conversational AItm, was recognized as a finalist in the Best Technology Innovation category. A leading-edge omnichannel, highly flexible and versatile AI-enabled chatbot solution that has been successfully implemented for a number of global Pactera clients, Conversational AI uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to have prolonged natural conversations with users that enhance the customer experience while optimizing operational investment.

"This prestigious award confirms the leadership position of one of our key AI technology solutions," commented Venkat Rangapuram, Senior Vice President and head of U.S. and EU markets for Pactera. "Winning the Best Technology Innovation award also demonstrates that our solution capabilities and delivery centers around the globe, including here in India, are proving to be truly world-class".

"Our entire solutions team is honored to be recognized as a leader in innovation and AI technology solutions that are solving real business problems," added Dinesh Chandrasekar, Vice President at the Pactera India Delivery Center. "This reflects the innovative spirit of our solution teams and their dedication to deliver transformative business value to our clients."

About Pactera

Pactera is a Global IT Services company with 30,000 employees worldwide committed to delivering Digital-themed consulting, UX interaction, IT implementation and Operations services to customers. Pactera creates business value for Fortune 2000 companies by accelerating business innovation, enabling new growth, improving operational efficiency and transforming the user experience.

