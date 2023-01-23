Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific

New Brand Represents the Company's Human-Centric Approach to Digital Solutions and the Rigor Characterized in its Execution

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has rebranded as Centific. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, and visual identity system, takes effect immediately.

The rebranding as Centific comes three years after Pactera EDGE spun off from its parent company, Pactera Technology International Ltd., back in 2020. Since then, the company has chartered its own path, doubling down on its Data, Intelligence, and Global Experiences capabilities, investing in fresh new talent and market-leading intelligence solutions, and refining its processes to provide clients with greater efficiencies, all with a human-centric philosophy.

"Our new brand, Centific, is the culmination of the many milestones we have achieved over the past three years and reflects the evolution we've undergone as a leading digital solutions provider for our clients," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific. "It represents who we've become and, more importantly, where we're going."

The word "Centific" (pronounced cen-ti'-fik) is inspired by the human-centric approach to the company's solutions, coupled with the rigor characterized in its execution. The rebranding does not change the company's legal structure or shareholder composition.

"As our clients seek even greater flexibility in their vendor engagement models, our next frontier is the expansion of our AI-infused cloud-based software platform that will match our clients' bespoke project needs with the right resources," said Rangapuram. "The Centific platform will leverage both the experience of our full-time employees and the know-how of a carefully curated gig workforce."

"This new identity reflects not only our mission and values but also the vibrant energy that you can feel inside the company," said Rangapuram. " At Centific, we believe in the symbiotic relationship among humans, businesses, and technology. Our single-minded goal is to harness the power of technology to enhance business value and the human experience. We look forward to continuing to do so, now as Centific."

Centific works with top Fortune 500 clients with an array of customer experience, data, intelligence, and IT services, delivering award-winning solutions on an enterprise scale.

About Centific

Centific is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India, China and South East Asia. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality.

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence, and Experience, Centific helps clients achieve new levels of performance while adding brand-new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Centific is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and those that want to change the race.

