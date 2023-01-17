REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Pactera EDGE Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with the skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"We are honored to have achieved this important recognition from Microsoft," said Pactera EDGE CEO, Venkat Rangapuram. "This specialization affirms that our engineers have the skills and ability to modernize the enterprise-critical applications that allow our clients to achieve outstanding business agility, enhanced efficiencies, speed to market, and an unequaled customer experience."

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft, added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Pactera EDGE clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

To learn more about Pactera EDGE and its services, visit https://www.pacteraedge.com.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected].

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

8455481211

http://www.pacteraedge.com

SOURCE Pactera EDGE