Pactera EDGE Named a Major Contender in 2022’s Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment of Analytics and AI Services Specialists 2022.

Each year, Everest Group assesses service providers based on their market impact, vision, technology, and service capabilities. As an independent global research firm with rigorous standards, Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments provide analysis and insights to enterprises to make critical selection decisions about global service providers, locations, and best-in-class products and solutions.

"Being named a Major Contender is an incredible achievement for us, given this is the first year we've participated in the PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Pactera EDGE CEO Venkat Rangapuram. "This recognition further affirms our role as a leading strategic partner when it comes to enabling next-generation, AI-powered solutions for the modern enterprise."

The Assessment showcases Pactera EDGE's strengths in bringing together data, intelligence, and experiences to deliver best-in-class, human-centric solutions to complex business challenges. Pactera EDGE implements powerful AI solutions to accelerate business transformation for enterprise companies around the globe.

"Pactera EDGE's strong technical expertise, proactive innovation, and having a comprehensive suite of analytics and AI offerings has helped Pactera EDGE cater to ever-changing enterprise needs," said Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group. "Strong account management and client centricity is seen as key differentiators by Pactera EDGE's clients and has helped Pactera EDGE emerge as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

"Third-party acknowledgments like this one from Everest Group show that Pactera EDGE is blazing a trail forward in the AI Solutions marketplace," said Vasu Sundarababu, Sr. Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering. "It's an honor to see our groundbreaking work in systems of intelligence, data analytics, and data for AI enablement recognized by such a respected, independent agency, and it's a testament to the incredible achievements our teams produce every day for our clients."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

