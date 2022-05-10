Pactera EDGE Rises 3 Spots on the Top 20 List of Nimdzi's Industry Ranking of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers for 2022

Their Third Consecutive Year on the List, Pactera EDGE is Recognized as a Top 2 Leader in the IT and Data vertical

REDMOND, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a leading global digital and technology services provider, today announced they have again been named to the Nimdzi 100 List which annually honors the top 100 largest Language Service Providers (LSP), globally. On this year's list, Pactera EDGE was called out as a leader specifically for its IT and Data Services strengths thanks largely to its technological advances in AI Localization and democratization of AI. Overall, Pactera EDGE ranked 14th globally and 6th in the US. This is the third consecutive year that Pactera EDGE has been recognized on the Nimdzi list.

Nimdzi is a market research and international consulting company that specializes in the language and localization industry. Their annual industry ranking is based on company revenue and lists the top 100 largest language service providers worldwide.

"Pactera EDGE continues to garner industry recognition for groundbreaking developments in AI-powered localization services," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Pactera EDGE. "Our entire team is proud of this accolade, and with the emergence of innovative uses of Artificial Intelligence, we know we've only begun to tap the rich opportunities in this market space."

Pactera EDGE has been an industry leader in developing intelligent solutions to streamline the localization process at every step, from engineering to translation, production, and QA. In particular, "AI Localization", a concept Pactera EDGE coined and pioneered, was recently listed by Nimdzi as one of the four major language technology changes of 2021 and again featured in the 2022 Nimdzi 100.

The company's OneForma solution is a platform that supports the full End-to-End process of localization programs, from identifying the most suitable talent and AI-assisted project management to custom production interfaces and data-driven insights.

"Companies emerging from the pandemic continue to be focused on their AI Localization and Globalization initiatives," reports Jonas Ryberg, Pactera EDGE's Chief Globalization Officer. "Our OneForma platform and global team support both traditional language services with an innovative flavor, and AI data projects that rely on a host of new technologies."

To learn more about Pactera EDGE's AI Data Localization visit:

https://www.pacteraedge.com/ai-data-localization

To learn more about Pactera EDGE visit: http://www.pacteraedge.com

About Nimdzi

Nimdzi Insights is an international market research and consulting company. Nimdzi advises on international trade & development, language services, localization programs, business operations, and mergers and acquisitions. Nimdzi is committed to providing opportunities for continuous professional development and resources for business professionals worldwide.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

