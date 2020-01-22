Pactera EDGE Spun Off As Separate Technology Company, Launching Today

The Redmond, Washington-based business unit, which has served top Fortune 500 clients with IT services for over 20 years, delivering top-tier engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale, will continue to maintain its global presence in strategic delivery centers across the U.S., India, China, APAC, and EU - thus maintaining its successful "follow the sun" delivery model.

Current clients can be assured it's "business as usual" at the new Pactera EDGE and they can expect the same level of innovation and expertise they have grown to rely on from the group. New clients will discover a partner with increased flexibility and independence to drive solutions that empower them to thrive in the competitive global marketplace.

"With our operational expertise in these vital service areas, Pactera EDGE becomes the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter and change the way the race is run," said Venkat Rangapuram Pactera EDGE's General Manager. "We'll be focusing on three key areas which directly address the primary needs of the modern enterprise: data infrastructure and monetization, intelligence across the organization, and transformational B2B and B2C experiences."

As an example, one of Pactera EDGE's premiere products, OneForma, is an AI powered end-to-end program management platform that eliminates the traditional challenges that typically impede large scale, de-centralized initiatives that leverage crowdsourcing in the gig economy. In addition, Pactera EDGE has also invested in its own AI Platform and Solutions Suite (Pact.AI) and will soon be launching a Business Intelligence Suite to provide advanced analytics across the entire value chain of its clients.

Pactera Technology International, Ltd. and Pactera EDGE are now two separate companies. Pactera Technology International, Ltd. has authorized the use of its trademark "Pactera" to Pactera EDGE.

About Pactera EDGE:

Leveraging four core capabilities – Engineering, Digitalization, Globalization, and Emerging Technologies – Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality.

