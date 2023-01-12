Visit Booth #5762 to Learn How Scout Leverges Computer Vision and AI to Reduce Shrink, Optimize Operations, and Strengthen Customer Loyalty

REDMOND, Wa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today it will be hosting live demos of Scout, its new intelligent, behavioral-anomaly detection and operations platform specifically designed to protect the bottom line of retailers.

The live, interactive demos of Scout's capabilities will be held at the Pactera EDGE Booth #5762 (Level 3) during the 2023 National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show at Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC, January 15 -17th.

Pactera EDGE to Demo “Scout”, Its Next-Gen In-Store Behavior Analysis Solution, at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, Jan 15 – 17th

Scout is a transformative, AI-powered, self-learning behavior-anomaly detection engine that uses computer vision technology and comprehensive pattern recognition algorithms to detect, analyze, and interpret people's real-time movements in physical spaces.

Whether it's understanding a particular customer's behavior, detecting fraud at self-checkouts, spotting shoplifters or other aberrant behaviors, or identifying on-premise safety hazards, Scout empowers retailers to act with confidence in real-time. The platform uses a combination of computer vision and self-learning to deliver a superior omnichannel experience.

"Retailers looking for a transformative solution need to stop by our booth and learn more about Scout," said Pactera EDGE CEO Venkat Rangapuram. "Scout is a true game-changer because it gives store managers real-time insight into everything that is going on in their store with a level of detail that typical security cameras and security personnel miss."

Scout's groundbreaking behavior anomaly detection consists of using computer vision and pattern recognition to keep stores safe, fight theft, and improve customer service. Behavior anomaly detection can ease the burden on store associates to fight bad behavior themselves. The platform provides personalized and prescriptive analytics in real-time, intuitively alerting a store's team to events – before they escalate.

"Scout is just one of the powerful, intelligence-fueled solutions we're delivering for today's retail trailblazers," said Vasu Sundarababu, Sr. Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering. "It's a platform that successfully harnesses intelligence to deliver behavior-based insights that ultimately drive the frictionless store experience today's retailers are seeking."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

