Pactera EDGE to Host Special AI Localization Summit at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on October 31

Expert Panels of Top Minds in Localization Will Detail the New Data Drivers Creating Lovable Experiences for Consumers in Every Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a leading global digital and technology services provider, announced today they will be hosting an AI Localization Summit at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA from 2-to-6 pm on Monday, October 31st. The afternoon of conversational sessions will focus on emerging new solutions to localization's old challenges. The afternoon will close with a cocktail hour networking event where participants can discuss what they've learned in more detail – all taking place at the historic stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

"Our goal with this Summit is to both inspire and unite localization practitioners who are looking to improve operations and deepen their global brand experience," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Pactera EDGE. "We've teamed up with the best in the industry to informally discuss the latest insights and promising breakthroughs."

The summit will kick off with a keynote address from Pactera EDGE's Chief Globalization Officer, Jonas Ryberg followed by exclusive industry insights presented by Nimdzi CEO, Josef Kubovský. This will be followed by panels hosted by expert industry leaders from Nimdzi, VMware, NetApp, and ZenDesk.

"In order to successfully scale a business globally, brands need to connect with people in the context of their own cultures. This has never been more important," said Jonas Ryberg, Chief Globalization Officer. "Our One Forma platform allows brands to determine how much content to localize in each language, which content to create from scratch, and collect the right data that drives strategic decisions."

Pactera EDGE has pioneered the use of intelligent solutions to streamline every step of localization, from engineering to translation, production, and QA. Artificial Intelligence is especially robust for supporting process efficiencies, accelerating the localization process, and shortening time-to-market.

