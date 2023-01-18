Pactera EDGE Welcomes Jayachandran Arulraj As New Chief Technology Officer

Arulraj Will Play a Critical Role as Pactera EDGE Scales Its Platform Investments Globally

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that they have named Jayachandran (Jai) Arulraj the company's new Chief Technology Officer. An experienced tech-industry veteran, Arulraj has held leadership positions at large organizations such as Amazon, Verizon, and, most recently, Azuga Telematics.

"What attracted us most to Jai is his impressive track record in building world-class teams that innovate with clients' customer needs as their primary focus," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Pactera EDGE. "Jai is coming onboard at a time of rapid growth for Pactera EDGE and will play a critical role in scaling our platform investments globally while bringing together all our key initiatives under a single, uniform governance model."

With a solid background in engineering and global experience in developing enterprise software solutions, Arulraj has helped companies like Gainsight, Digital Insight, Amazon, FICO, and Oracle deliver business results for their clients. He holds an MCA degree from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai.

"It's exciting to be joining Pactera EDGE at this point in their ambitious growth plan," said Jai Arulraj, Pactera EDGE's newly named Chief Technology Officer. "I look forward to helping develop the innovative platforms that will define this company's leadership position in providing people-centered, intelligent experiences that leverage data and AI to deliver authentic business value."

Arulraj will report directly to CEO Rangapuram.

Pactera EDGE works with top Fortune 500 clients with an array of customer experience, data, intelligence, and IT services, delivering award-winning solutions on an enterprise scale.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

