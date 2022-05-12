Pactera EDGE's New OneForma App Makes the Creation of AI Data Sets More Convenient Than Ever

Newly Designed App Enables Global Talent Pool to Generate AI Training Data On-the-Go, While in the Field

REDMOND, Wash., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that its popular AI training-needs platform, OneForma, is now available as a downloadable app. The new app will allow Pactera EDGE's global network of trained freelance contractors, who call themselves "OneFormers", to apply for jobs, become certified, and submit content – through the convenience of their mobile device.

The app's release couldn't come at a better time, as a data collection boom continues to be spurred on by hungry AI Models looking for "clean" and accurate data sets that will deliver authentic results. OneForma is an enterprise-grade and fully customizable platform that manages the training data sets that power the next generation of AI-powered solutions.

Now through the OneForma app, Pactera EDGE offers a global workforce a host of jobs including Classification, Testing, and Speech/Photo/Video Collection as well as collecting and labeling data from a variety of sources (photos, videos, voice recordings, etc) in over 250 languages.

"At the heart of all successful business-critical, AI projects is the use of, what we call, "human-in-the-loop" data sets," said Jonas Ryberg, Senior Vice President of Digital Globalization Solutions. "The new OneForma app will make it easier and more convenient for our trained, and in most cases certified, global talent to assist in the collection and verification of the sounds and images so that OneForma's data sets are correctly recognized, culturally accurate, and free of bias."

The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

"The OneForma app provides people globally the opportunity to improve emerging AI technology, better serve retail, logistical, medical, and many other industry-leading organizations," explained Ryberg. "Making this technology available as a phone app is going to speed up the democratization of AI ."

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

