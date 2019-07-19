Pactera Technology International Named 2019 Microsoft China System Integrator of the Year

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera Technology International Ltd., a leading global technology company, announced today it has been named China Top System Integrator Partner of the Year as part of Microsoft's [MSFT] annual partner awards. The honor, which was announced yesterday at the Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas, recognizes those Microsoft partners who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions using Microsoft technology.

"We are honored that Microsoft has recognized Pactera's unique strengths as a system integrator with this award, as both our companies work to empower our customers in transforming their businesses." said Venkat Rangapuram, Senior Vice President, Business Head for Pactera NA & EU, who accepted the award in a special ceremony held Thursday. "We're excited to continue with this powerful partnership and looking forward to the game-changing solutions it will continue to inspire."

On the heels of the Microsoft award, Pactera also announced the creation of the Pactera Cloud Partner Alliance, a program that will assist partners interested in commercializing their product or solutions in Pactera's diverse areas of global operation. Through the alliance, Pactera will help build, integrate and adapt solutions in order to ensure a successful commercial deployment.

"The opportunity for Pactera to serve our customers with the help of Microsoft Cloud has never been greater," said Raúl E. González, Associate VP Business Strategy and Product Management. "And now, with our Pactera Cloud Partner Alliance, Pactera makes it easy for our partners worldwide running on Azure to land their solutions in China - or any of our other regions, including India, Southeast Asia and North America."

The Pactera Cloud Partner Alliance:

Provides field-tested expertise in a number of regions and access to market opportunities and networks: to and from China .

. Offers System Integration capabilities to culturally and technologically adapt solutions.

Provides CxO awareness and exposure to cross-region solutions.

Partners interested in learning more about Pactera's Cloud Partner Alliance and how it could help streamline their enterprise should contact: partner@pactera.com

To learn more about Pactera's award-winning menu of technology services, visit: http://www.pactera.com.

About Pactera Technology International:

Pactera is a Global Technology company with 30,000 employees worldwide committed to delivering Digital-themed consulting, UX interaction, IT implementation and Operations services to customers. Pactera creates business value for Fortune 2000 companies by accelerating business innovation, enabling new growth, improving operational efficiency and transforming the user experience.

