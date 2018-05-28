Pacton Gold to Acquire Granted Mining Leases and Further Increases its Strategic Property Portfolio in Western Australia's Pilbara Mining Region

Highlights of the Transaction:

Strategic portfolio of 5 granted mining leases and 1 granted exploration license (31.36 km 2 ).

and (31.36 km ). Mining leases provide the potential for immediate large scale bulk sampling of mineralization, with existing on site infrastructure including operational camp facility.

including operational camp facility. Alluvial, eluvial and bedrock mining historical gold workings extend over a 10 km strike .

. Directly adjacent to key exploration properties controlled by Novo Resources Corp. and Kairos Minerals Ltd.

and Access to the extensive regional knowledge and technical expertise provided by the Gardner Mining Team. Gardner is comprised of corporate finance executives, geologists, prospectors, and mining executives with strategic relationships to the local communities in which it operates.

"The acquisition of the Friendly Creek Project, with granted mining leases, clearly places Pacton with a strategic advantage ahead of our peers in creating the opportunity to rapidly conduct large scale bulk sampling programs. The historical discovery of large gold nuggets at Friendly Creek in Western Australia, and an identified mineralised strike length of 10 km, is compelling to justify an upcoming intensive exploration program," commented Alec Pismiris, Interim President and CEO of Pacton Gold. "We look forward to working closely with the Gardner team, as we continue to focus on understanding the true potential of our strategic portfolio holdings and as we look to complete additional accretive acquisitions."

About Gardner Mining Team

The director, management and associated consultants of Gardner Mining have extensive local operating history within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The team is comprised of corporate finance executives, geologists, prospectors and mining executives, and has extensive ties to the local communities where it operates. Gardner Mining will work closely with Pacton as required to maximize the ongoing development of their existing project portfolio and to identify further value accretionary opportunities.

For location map of the Property, please see: http://www.pactongold.com/Pacton-Location-Map.jpg.

Initial exploration activities planned to be undertaken include:

Comprehensive review of historical mining and exploration activities conducted on the Property.

Acquisition and interpretation of high resolution airborne imagery to refine the palao drainage interpretation.

Mapping of regolith, project geology and structural controls relating to mineralization.

Infill and extensional geochemical sampling targeting gold.

Metal detecting and small scale dry blowing to identify the presence of surficial gold nuggets.

LOI Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, which will be formalized by a definitive agreement among the parties, the Company will purchase a 100% ownership interest in Friendly Creek by paying the Vendors a total of CDN$25,000 and issuing to the Vendors 2,500,000 common shares of Pacton.

This transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold (PAC: TSXV; PACXF: US) is a well-financed Canadian junior with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of conglomerate-hosted gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia. The Company recently raised approximately $5.5 million, currently controls the third largest conglomerate-hosted gold property portfolio totaling 2,227 km2, and continues to aggressively review additional accretive acquisitions.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not visited the Friendly Creek site and therefore has not verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Alec Pismiris

Interim President & CEO

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company acquiring an interest in properties/licenses controlled by Gardner Mining and Darren White completion of the proposed transaction described herein, the prospect of the Company achieving success in exploring the Property and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects (Novo Resources Corp. and Kairos Minerals Ltd.) is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacton-gold-to-acquire-granted-mining-leases-and-further-increases-its-strategic-property-portfolio-in-western-australias-pilbara-mining-region-300655455.html

SOURCE Pacton Gold Inc.