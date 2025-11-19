Pactum Appoints Former SAP Business Network CPO Paige Wei-Cox as Chief Product Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

The appointment marks a pivotal step in Pactum's evolution as a leading enterprise platform trusted by global organizations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactum, the pioneer in agentic AI for enterprise procurement, today announced the appointment of Paige Wei-Cox as Chief Product Officer, effective December 1, 2025. As a recognized expert in enterprise software and supply chain innovation, Wei-Cox will lead efforts to accelerate Pactum's evolution from product innovation to platform scale, expanding adoption across global enterprises and enhancing collaboration within procurement ecosystems.

Wei-Cox joins Pactum at a defining moment for both the company and the industry, as enterprise procurement transitions from digital workflows to intelligent, autonomous decision-making. Her appointment signals Pactum's next phase of growth as it scales from category leader in autonomous negotiation to the intelligent decision layer for global procurement. Wei-Cox will oversee product, technology, product marketing, and ecosystem integration, bringing together innovation, execution, and customer value under one end-to-end product vision.

"Paige is one of the few product leaders who has shaped the global procurement landscape from within," said Kaspar Korjus, Co-Founder and CEO of Pactum. "She has previously built and scaled the world's largest business network, connecting millions of buyers and suppliers. Her track record of leading complex enterprise transformations, while inspiring teams and customers alike, will help Pactum bridge innovation and adoption as we redefine the future of procurement."

Wei-Cox brings more than two decades of leadership experience across AI, SaaS, supply chain, and enterprise procurement. During her tenure at SAP, she led the SAP Business Network, including the Ariba Network, as well as supply chain portfolios such as Logistics and Asset Intelligence Networks, redefining how global enterprises connect, collaborate, and manage value across their extended ecosystems. Her leadership unified strategy across ERP, network, procurement, and supply chain domains, enabling the world's largest organizations to digitize operations and build intelligent, collaborative value chains. She also served as Chief Product Officer at Everstream Analytics where she led a product-led transformation that scaled the company as a market leader in AI-driven supply chain risk management.

"Pactum is years ahead in defining what agentic AI means for enterprises," said Wei-Cox. "I've spent my career helping organizations connect people, data, and technology to drive transformation. Pactum represents the next evolution, embedding intelligence directly into how companies make decisions. This is where customer impact, innovation, and AI come together at scale."

Wei-Cox's appointment further reflects Pactum's momentum and market position as the first mover in autonomous negotiation, delivering measurable ROI for more than 50 of the world's largest enterprises, including Suez, Novartis, Otto Group, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Honeywell. Backed by $100M+ in funding from Insight Partners, Atomico, Project A, and Maersk, Pactum's platform is now the proven foundation for agentic AI adoption at enterprise scale.

Known for her customer-first approach, inclusive leadership, and ability to translate complex vision into scalable execution, Wei-Cox has been recognized as a Top 100 Woman in Supply Chain and a multi-year Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know. She's passionate about uniting teams around purpose, building trust, and driving meaningful outcomes through technology, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University and an Executive MBA from Mannheim University.

For more information about Pactum and its groundbreaking AI-driven negotiation platform, visit www.pactum.com .

About Pactum:

Since 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents that work alongside humans. These trusted agents operate around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale, producing tangible results that are visible in real time. Pactum agents are relied on by over 50 of the world's largest enterprises to expand procurement capacity and enable greater operational agility. Backed by proven ROI, enterprise-grade security, and a highly experienced team supporting change management, Pactum shifts procurement from a cost center to a source of competitive advantage. To learn more about how Pactum helps businesses optimize their negotiations, visit www.pactum.com.

SOURCE Pactum