Pacvue Launches Query-ASIN Graph Tool for Amazon Advertisers

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacvue, a leading eCommerce SaaS platform for agencies, brands and sellers advertising in today's online marketplaces, today announced the launch of its patent pending Query-ASIN Graph, a new and innovative way to visualize the competitive landscape on Amazon. Designed and implemented by Amazon veterans, this one-of-a-kind tool makes it easy for brands to identify and compare traffic sources, gain competitive intelligence and implement data-driven product and advertising optimizations.

The Query-ASIN Graph is a graphical map of the relationships between ASINs and search queries for both a brand's own product and their closest competitors on Amazon. It aggregates multiple sources of data, including Amazon Advertising account performance and Amazon search query data, and visualizes up to three levels of connections between similar products, allowing brands to:

Identify top competitors in search,

Find relevant keywords that brands may not yet be bidding on, and

Understand which competitive ASINs are capturing the most volume from targeted keywords.

"The Pacvue Query-ASIN Graph is really exciting and unique in the industry," said Jamie Baker, Director of Digital Marketing at Continental Marketing Inc., a top Amazon marketing agency. "This helps us to get insight into products' competitive landscape and to identify valuable keywords to add to our campaigns."

Using the Query-ASIN Graph, Baker and Continental Marketing Inc. were able to expand their clients' reach on Amazon by identifying which keywords drive the majority of traffic and conversions and adding newly-discovered terms to their campaigns.

Pacvue, founded by Amazon veterans, draws together a variety of data sources into a single intuitive platform. With the unique Query-ASIN Graph being added to Pacvue's comprehensive suite of marketing automation and optimization tools, advertisers will be able save countless hours of compiling and interpreting data. The tool's visual display of the relationships between ASINs and search queries is supplemented by a data table designed to facilitate the identification of actionable opportunities, for example:

For ASINs that do not appear in the top ranking for the search query or have a below-average click or conversion share, brands should improve the content and SEO of their product detail pages to rank higher in search and/or increase bids to compete more aggressively in the marketplace auction.

or have a below-average click or conversion share, brands should improve the content and SEO of their product detail pages to rank higher in search and/or increase bids to compete more aggressively in the marketplace auction. A high click share but low conversion share on an ASIN reveals that shoppers are considering the product but choosing not to buy. Brands can improve content that may be turning shoppers away and/or lower the price to increase conversion.

on an ASIN reveals that shoppers are considering the product but choosing not to buy. Brands can improve content that may be turning shoppers away and/or lower the price to increase conversion. To divert competitive traffic, brands can identify the top competitive ASINs winning on a keyword and use the ASIN targeting option within Amazon's Product Attribute Targeting's (PAT) tool to get products placed on the PDPs of close competitors.

Pacvue's patent-pending Query-ASIN Graph tool has numerous versatile applications for Amazon vendors. A graphical representation of the relationship among millions of ASINs and queries allows brands to rapidly identify opportunity to improve their performance. By tracking the data over time, this visualization can be used to identify shifts in search performance and allow brands to adapt to an always-evolving competitive landscape.

For more information about Pacvue and to demo the only Query-ASIN Graph tool available in the market today, visit www.Pacvue.com.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is a leading eCommerce SaaS platform that empowers agencies, brands and sellers to programmatically manage and optimize their advertising on Amazon. Created by industry experts, Pacvue combines AI algorithms and specialized eCommerce and advertising expertise to help their customers grow their share of voice, increase sales and improve profitability.

Headquartered in Seattle, the Pacvue team consists of Amazon veterans and eCommerce leaders united by a passion for technology, digital media strategy and data. By combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology, the company is uniquely positioned to drive dynamic results for their clients, which include up-and-coming to multi-billion-dollar brands, mission-driven companies, international agencies, and everything in between. For more information, visit www.Pacvue.com.

