PacWest Bancorp Hires Angela Kelley As EVP, General Counsel And Corporate Secretary

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the "Company"), announced today the hiring of Angela Kelley as their new EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She will also serve as the EVP, General Counsel for Pacific Western Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of the Company. Mrs. Kelley comes to the Company with over a decade of legal experience primarily in the banking and finance sectors. Most recently she served as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for NBT Bancorp, Inc. in Syracuse, New York. Previously she was the Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

"We are pleased to have an individual with Angela's depth of experience and knowledge of the commercial banking industry joining our Executive Team," said Matt Wagner, President and CEO. "She will bring a fresh legal perspective to our Company as we continue to grow and expand our offerings to serve our business clientele across the country," Wagner concluded.

Mrs. Kelley began her career as an attorney at Faegre Baker Daniels LLP. She is an alumnus of the University of Iowa where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Psychology. She also earned her Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Iowa with distinction and was the recipient of the Boyd Service Award Highest Honor.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company with over $32 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

CONTACTS





Matthew P. Wagner President and CEO 303.802.8900 Bart R. Olson EVP and CFO 714.989.4149 William J. Black EVP Strategy and Corporate Development 919.597.7466

SOURCE PacWest Bancorp