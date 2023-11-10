PacWest Bancorp (PACW) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: November 13 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching for Investors Who Have Suffered Losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathaee Dunne LLP ("Bathaee Dunne"), a national shareholders' rights firm, reminds investors of the upcoming November 13 deadline to file a lead plaintiff application in the class action filed on behalf of investors who owned PacWest Bancorp ("PAWC") stock between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023. If you have experienced stock or options losses, follow the link below to obtain more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.bathaeedunne.com/pacw

PACW investors should feel free to reach out to Andrew C. Wolinsky, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 332-208-7337.

Why Should You Get Involved? PacWest's may have made false statements concerning its financial condition, leading the bank's investors to suffer significant losses as a result of risky positions taken on interest-rate sensitive assets. As a result, PacWest's stock price fell $2.84, or 44.2%, to close at $3.59 per share on May 4, 2023 on news that it was seeking an acquirer. Then, PacWest's stock price fell $1.38, or 22.8%, to close at $4.68 per share on May 11, 2023 on news that it had lost a significant number of its deposits. This lawsuit seeks to hold PacWest accountable.

If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Bathaee Dunne is a is a law firm dedicated to shareholders' rights, with a focus on exposing and redressing corporate fraud and misconduct.

