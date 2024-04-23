Paddle Pals Launches Direct-to-Consumer Channel Ahead of Summer Swim Season

The preferred children's swim vest brand expands to offer convenience and product education.

CARSON, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddle Pals, the leading creator of U.S. Coast Guard-certified personal flotation devices (PFD) for children, is expanding its footprint and product availability with a new e-commerce website ahead of the summer season. In addition to long-standing retail partnerships with Target (via a Speedo partnership), Walmart, Amazon, Sam's Club, Aldi and more, parents can now digitally access popular and exclusive Paddle Pals products.

For young swimmers 33-55 pounds, Paddle Pals provides safety, comfort, style and most of all, peace of mind for parents. Post this See Paddle Pals products in action. For young swimmers between 33 and 55 pounds, Paddle Pals provides safety, comfort, style, and most of all, peace of mind for parents with U.S. Coast Guard and Transport Canada certifications.

For young swimmers between 33 and 55 pounds, Paddle Pals provides safety, comfort, style, and most of all, peace of mind for parents with U.S. Coast Guard and Transport Canada certifications. The brand's mission extends beyond mere functionality and seeks to foster confidence and joy for emerging swimmers.

Featured products, shipped within two business days, include:

The original Paddle Pals: the must-have, safest Type III PFD for kids by the pool with a patented design integrating a safety shoulder harness, attached armbands and durable, multi-panel design for superior comfort.

Paddle Pals Splash: a level 70 (TYPE V/III) PFD for children participating in general boating or beach activities.

Fun accessories: Snorkel and open-water masks and fins in blue lime, aqua pink and purple aqua combinations.

Leading up to National Water Safety Month in May, the online resource also provides a 10-step safety guide for proper use.

To explore product availability and education, visit paddle-pals.com .

About Paddle Pals®

Paddle Pals, the creator of the best and safest children's personal flotation device (PFD) on the global market, is passionate about creating a safer and more enjoyable aquatic experience in and around the water. Whether by the pool or the ocean, Paddle Pals' U.S. Coast Guard-certified products offer comfort, style and peace of mind for parents with patented designs and reliable safety features. The company's commitment goes beyond product; it aspires to nurture confidence and joy in young swimmers. For more information, visit paddle-pals.com .

SOURCE Paddle Pals