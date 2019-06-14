Paddle8 And Highsnobiety Debut Inaugural Sale

Powered by Highsnobiety's trend-setting content and Paddle8's best in class e-commerce prowess, An A uction by Highsnobiety & Paddle8 will offer a unique destination for street art and other collectibles for the next generation of tastemakers, trendsetters and style-conscious consumers.

"We are thrilled to present our first sale in collaboration with Highsnobiety," states Izabela Depczyk, CEO of Paddle8. "The items featured in the sale are from some of the leading artists and coolest brands and perfectly capture the spirit of the Paddle8 x Highsnobiety partnership."

"We are excited to be partnering with Paddle8 to curate an online auction of the most premiere streetwear collectibles from some of the best street artists and collectors in the world," said Founder & CEO David Fischer, "Paddle8 is the perfect destination to expand the brand's unique voice in the street culture and fashion space."

Together, Paddle8 and Highsnobiety plan to roll out a series of online auctions of curated street art, artist-designed collectibles, street wear and urban fashion.

ABOUT PADDLE8

Paddle8 is the global leader in cultural e-commerce. Powered by best-in-class technology and user experience, Paddle8 makes collecting and selling art and rare collectibles online an easy, secure, efficient and enjoyable experience. Paddle8 features specialist-curated auctions, non-profit auctions, private and buy-now sales in the categories of Contemporary Art, Prints and Multiples, Photographs, Street Art, Artist Collaborations and Collectibles. Paddle8 is especially proud to partner with more than 350 nonprofit organizations worldwide to present their benefit auctions to a global community of 500,000+ collectors, helping each organization expand its fundraising results. For more information please visit paddle8.com

ABOUT HIGHSNOBIETY

Highsnobiety is the leading online and print publication that documents the most cutting edge and emerging trends in fashion, music, art, culture, lifestyle and technology, to its global audience of over 23 million across all platforms. Since its founding in 2005, the company continues to be the authority on the evolution and progression of the streetwear movement and its impact on mainstream popular culture. Highsnobiety employs over 175 thinkers, creators and makers in four offices around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and London. For more information, please visit Highsnobiety.com

