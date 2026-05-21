PaddleTechPro LLC Launches JOOLAREPAIR: The 3-Second Pickleball Paddle Restoration Spray That Brings Back Factory Spin and Grip

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaddleTechPro, a leader in advanced surface restoration technology for pickleball equipment, today announced the upcoming launch of JOOLAREPAIR, a revolutionary restoration spray that reverses surface wear, recovers lost friction, and returns paddles to like–new performance in seconds.

JOOLAREPAIR 3-Second Pickleball Paddle Restoration Spray. The formula uses proprietary penetration technology to restore surface friction and spin to like-new condition in seconds. ASTM D1894 friction coefficient test results comparing used paddle surface friction before and after treatment with JOOLAREPAIR, showing a 13%-27% increase in friction performance.

As pickleball continues its explosive growth across the U.S., players at all skill levels face a common issue: after just 1–3 months of regular play, paddle surface friction drops by 20%–35%, leading to reduced spin, weaker grip, and inconsistent control. Heavily worn paddles force premature replacement, creating unnecessary cost and waste.

JOOLAREPAIR solves this with proprietary 3–second penetration technology, which micro–reconditions the outer layer without damaging the original surface. Independent ASTM D1894 friction coefficient testing confirms the spray restores performance to 95%–99% of a brand–new factory paddle, boosting friction by 13%–27% and preserving the original playing feel.

"Most players don't realize how much their game suffers as their paddle wears down," said a PaddleTechPro spokesperson. "JOOLAREPAIR is not a cleaner—it's a restoration tool. One quick spray and wipe, and your paddle performs like new. We built it for serious players who want consistency and to extend the life of their favorite paddles."

Formulated for all paddle brands and materials—carbon fiber, fiberglass, and composite surfaces—JOOLAREPAIR, is safe, fast, and easy to apply. The 425ml (220g) bottle delivers consistent coverage for repeated use.

Official launch is scheduled for June 2026, with early access invitations extended to players rated DUPR 4.0 and above. The product will be available via the company website and authorized retailers nationwide.

About PaddleTechPro LLC

PaddleTechPro develops high–performance surface restoration solutions for pickleball and racket sports equipment. Focused on innovation and quality, the brand creates products that extend equipment life, improve on–court performance, and reduce replacement costs.

Media Contact

Email: Chris Cao, 912-551-8888, [email protected]

Website: www.paddletechpro.com

SOURCE PaddleTechPro LLC