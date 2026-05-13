Paddletek Debuts the Honeyfoam™ TKO-X

Highlights Paddletek's latest performance paddle innovation

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek has officially unveiled the Honeyfoam™ TKO-X, introducing the next chapter in advanced paddle engineering. Honeyfoam™ TKO-X is an extension to the storied portfolio that already features the Paddletek Bantam – the most medaled polypropylene honeycomb paddles in the industry.

Building on the brand's successful launch of the Honeyfoam™ Reserve in January of 2026, the highly regarded foam-core paddle offers players a smooth and connected feel, higher power and spin capabilities, and enhanced consistency on the court.

The Honeyfoam™ TKO-X was engineered to push performance beyond conventional limits, combining Paddletek's proprietary Honeyfoam™ Multi-foam Technology with an elongated shape and performance-driven design built for high-level play. The result is a paddle that pairs explosive power and control with elite spin, a smoother feel, added reach, and the durability competitive player's demand.

Available in both 14mm and 16mm constructions, the Honeyfoam™ TKO-X lineup gives players the ability to choose the performance profile that best fits their game. The 16mm model is approved for both UPA and USAP sanctioned competition, while the 14mm model was engineered for players who prefer a faster, livelier paddle with enhanced pop and responsiveness.

While pursuing approval across all levels of play, the Honeyfoam™ TKO-X 14mm earned approval for UPA professional and amateur competition but exceeded the allowable USAP power threshold during PBCoR testing. For many competitive and recreational players, however, that additional energy return and explosiveness is exactly what makes the paddle so exciting to play with.*

The Honeyfoam™ TKO-X paddle is available in both 14mm and 16mm and can be purchased at Paddletek Honeyfoam Collection, authorized Paddletek retailers, and specialty sporting goods stores for $249.99.

Product Features

Honeyfoam™ Multi-foam Core: Three-foam construction designed to deliver a balance of power, touch, and consistency.

Three-foam construction designed to deliver a balance of power, touch, and consistency. Low-density EPP Core: Creates a responsive feel that supports control while keeping the paddle lively through contact.

Creates a responsive feel that supports control while keeping the paddle lively through contact. High-performance EVA Foam Wrap: Enhances dwell time and energy return for improved feel and more explosive pop.

Enhances dwell time and energy return for improved feel and more explosive pop. Perimeter Foam Ring: Expands the sweet spot and adds forgiveness for more consistent results on off-center hits.

Expands the sweet spot and adds forgiveness for more consistent results on off-center hits. PT-700 Unidirectional Raw Carbon Fiber Hitting Surface: Generates spin and long-lasting grit for greater shot shaping.

Generates spin and long-lasting grit for greater shot shaping. Shock Arrestor Edge Guard: Absorbs impact and reduces vibration to improve comfort, feel, and overall stability.

Absorbs impact and reduces vibration to improve comfort, feel, and overall stability. Elongated Shape: Adds reach and power potential, helping players cover more court and attack with confidence.

"From the first few hits, the Honeyfoam™ TKO-X feels explosive while still incredibly controlled," said Zane Navratil, Paddletek sponsored athlete and professional pickleball player for the Chicago Slice. "It gives me the power to stay aggressive, the spin to shape shots the way I want, and the confidence to trust it in fast, high-pressure moments. Players who love a paddle with pop are going to have a lot of fun with the 14mm version."

About Paddletek Group

Paddletek Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance pickleball paddles and padel rackets with a roster of top athletes who have won more than 500 championships worldwide. Founded in 2010 as Paddletek and integrating three other brands to build a unified platform for innovation and growth in 2025, Paddletek Group is an Official Paddle Sponsor of Major League Pickleball, Professional Pickleball Association, US Open Pickleball Championships, and the USAP Nationals. It is a portfolio company of Thirty-5 Capital, a private equity firm focused on sports businesses.

Paddletek Official Website

*The Honeyfoam™ TKO-X 14mm is approved for UPA professional and amateur competition but is not approved for USAP-sanctioned tournament play following USAP PBCoR testing conducted in March 2026.

SOURCE Paddletek Group