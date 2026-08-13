Paddletek Named Official Paddle and Ball Partner of Chicken N Pickle

All-venue program allows guests to demo, rent and purchase Paddletek paddles, with

professional clinics and events planned throughout the year

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek, one of pickleball's original performance paddle brands, today announced a new partnership with Chicken N Pickle, naming Paddletek the venue's official paddle and ball partner. Guests at all 13 Chicken N Pickle locations can now demo, rent and purchase Paddletek paddles and balls on-site.

The partnership is designed to make paddle selection easier by allowing players to compare equipment during real on-court play before making a product decision. Guests will also have access to product for purchase through Chicken N Pickle, providing a more accessible way to find equipment suited to their experience, playing style and performance goals.

Chicken N Pickle currently operates 13 venues across Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas, welcoming more than 5 million visits annually from guests ranging from first-time pickleball players to competitive athletes.

"Growing pickleball means providing players an experience that makes them want to keep playing," said Ron Saslow, founder and managing partner of Thirty-5 Capital, which manages Paddletek Group. "The right equipment is a big part of that experience. Together with Chicken N Pickle, we're making it easier for more players to find the right paddle, enjoy the experience and stay in the game."

Helping Players Find the Right Paddle

Paddletek will provide demo paddles and balls to every Chicken N Pickle location, giving players the opportunity to experience a range of paddle models on the court before making a purchase.

For players who are new to pickleball or beginning to play more regularly, the program brings product discovery and purchasing directly into an environment where they are already learning and enjoying the game. Rather than relying solely on product descriptions or recommendations, guests can experience the differences between paddles firsthand and make a more informed decision about the equipment that fits their game.

"Chicken N Pickle has always been about bringing people together through great food, great experiences and the joy of play," said Kelli Alldredge, President at Chicken N Pickle. "Paddletek shares our commitment to quality and to growing the pickleball community. This partnership gives our guests another way to discover the game, connect with each other and keep playing."

Bringing Professional Instruction to Local Players

The partnership extends beyond the all-venue demo and retail program. Throughout the year, Team Paddletek athletes will visit select Chicken N Pickle locations for instructional clinics, exhibitions, product demonstrations and community events.

Paddletek's professional roster includes Christian Alshon, JW Johnson, Jorja Johnson, Tyra Black, Zane Navratil, Riley Newman, Connor Garnett and other established and rising players. Participating athletes, event locations and registration details will be announced as individual programs are confirmed.

The partnership will officially launch with a celebration in Kansas City in September. Additional details, including the date, location, participating athletes and event programming, will be announced separately.

Paddletek and Chicken N Pickle also plan to introduce a co-branded paddle later this year. Product specifications, pricing and availability will be announced closer to the product's release.

The partnership was developed with Integrity 9, a sports and entertainment marketing company that helps organizations create strategic partnerships through research, analytics and brand development.

The collaboration builds on several recent Paddletek growth initiatives, including the formation of Paddletek Group in 2025 and the company's acquisition of performance paddle brand PIKKL.

About Paddletek

Paddletek is one of pickleball's original performance paddle companies and a leader in innovation, design and player-focused technology. Trusted by professional athletes and recreational players alike, Paddletek develops paddles engineered to help players perform at their best while enjoying every moment on the court. For more information, visit paddletek.com.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and entertainment venue featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant, a bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts, and indoor and outdoor games for all ages and abilities. The company creates an atmosphere centered on fun, friendship and community.

Through its Our Hearts Are Local program, Chicken N Pickle builds philanthropic partnerships designed to strengthen the communities it serves. The company hosts dozens of charitable events each year and donates proceeds back to local organizations and causes. For more information, visit chickennpickle.com.

SOURCE Paddletek Group