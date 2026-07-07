Paddletek Group Announces Landmark Move: Acquisition of PIKKL and signing of JW, Jorja, Julie Johnson and Hurricane Tyra Black

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek, the most decorated paddle brand in pickleball, puts action and conviction behind their Bigger, Bolder, Better mantra as they have announced the acquisition of PIKKL, the innovative performance paddle company founded by Mike Strommen and Dan Martinson. The company has also expanded Team Paddletek with the signing of professional stars JW Johnson, Jorja Johnson, Julie Johnson and Hurricane Tyra Black.

Prior to the acquisition, Paddletek had been closely evaluating PIKKL and its unique approach to performance innovation as part of a strategy to expand its market footprint that already includes Paddletek, ProXR, and Yobow.

While Paddletek was considering acquiring PIKKL, JW and Jorja Johnson were focused on finding the paddle technology that best matched their style of play and position them to maximize their potential on and off the court.

What began as two separate searches ultimately led to the same conclusion.

"We were looking for teammates who share our passion for the sport. The Johnsons were on a monthslong journey looking for the paddle and the brand that would help them win," said Ron Saslow, Founder and Managing Partner of Thirty-5 Capital, which manages the Paddletek Group. "The two paths came together, and we didn't hesitate at the opportunity to put together one of the most talented groups in pickleball."

PIKKL was founded on a mission to deliver professional-quality equipment to every pickleball player. PIKKL quickly established itself as a respected innovator in the sport through its commitment to performance, technology and community.

PIKKL co-founders Strommen and Martinson will continue to work with Paddletek to drive innovation and the future of performance pickleball paddles.

"What Dan and I started years ago has grown into something far bigger than we imagined," said Mike Strommen, Co-founder of PIKKL. "Joining Paddletek gives us the opportunity to bring our expertise and passion to a group that shares our commitment to growing the sport, pushing performance forward and supporting our athletes."

By joining Paddletek, PIKKL's technology platform will become part of a broader portfolio that already includes some of the most successful paddle families in pickleball, including Bantam, Tempest and the recently launched Honeyfoam™ platform.

For JW and Jorja Johnson, the partnership delivers the best of both worlds: "This was never about logos or contracts," said JW Johnson. "I've tested every paddle, and this opportunity gives us access to incredible technology while becoming part of a brand focused on winning."

Jorja Johnson added, "The people, the culture, the innovation and the commitment to excellence all aligned with our family values. It's the right place for the next chapter of our careers."

As pickleball continues its rapid global growth, the acquisition reflects a broader vision shared by Paddletek, PIKKL and the Johnsons: a belief that success is earned, not given, combined with the knowledge that continuous improvement is the only way to accelerate the sport forward.

About Paddletek Group

Paddletek Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance pickleball paddles and padel rackets with a roster of top athletes who have won more than 500 championships worldwide. Founded in 2010 as Paddletek and integrating three other brands to build a unified platform for innovation and growth in 2025, Paddletek Group is an Official Paddle Sponsor of Major League Pickleball, Professional Pickleball Association, US Open Pickleball Championships, and the USAP Nationals. It is a portfolio company of Thirty-5 Capital, a private equity firm focused on sports businesses.

About PIKKL

PIKKL was founded with a mission to bring professional-quality performance equipment to every pickleball player through cutting-edge technology, modern design, and a commitment to unlocking exceptional performance on the court.

SOURCE Paddletek Group