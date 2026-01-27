Paddletek Launches Limited-Edition 'Reserve Honeyfoam™' Paddle

New Release Coincides with Expansion of Sponsored Athlete Roster and Honors for 3 Paddletek Leaders

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddletek Group today crossed a new threshold in paddle engineering with the launch of the Reserve Honeyfoam™ paddle, a limited-edition pickleball paddle that marks the company's first foam-based product as well as the debut of a Paddletek Reserve small-batch line designed to accelerate market access to the brand's next-generation performance technologies. The paddle is available for purchase beginning today in a limited run enabling early adopters to experience the power, control and sweet spot benefits immediately.

The first new release since last month's merger of Paddletek, ProXR, Padeltek and Yobow, the Reserve Honeyfoam™ paddle is built around a proprietary three-foam architecture that elevates the game for players at all levels. Other signature features include a shock arrestor edge guard for advanced impact-dampening, a unidirectional T700 raw carbon hitting surface that supports increased dwell time for elite-level spin and high-intensity play, and an elongated shape designed for maximum reach and explosive shot-making across the entire paddle face.

The Reserve Honeyfoam™ paddle is available exclusively at https://www.paddletek.com/pages/reserve and pickleballcentral.com for $249.99 while supplies last. Other new paddles will be released in the coming months.

Expanded Athlete Roster and Key Industry Honors

Showcasing the innovations enabled in part by the expanded resources of the newly merged Paddletek Group platform, the new paddle arrives as Paddletek actively grows its lineup of sponsored athletes and earns recognition for its contributions to the pickleball community.

Recent additions to the group's athlete roster include Connor Garnett, ranked #4 in Men's Singles with 22 career medals including four golds; Riley Newman, ranked #13 in Men's Doubles and #14 in Mixed Doubles with a combined 30 gold medals in the two divisions; and Zane Navratil, a top-rated player, leading industry podcaster, and president of the United Pickleball Association (UPA) Pro Player Committee.

Navratil is also one of three individuals closely associated with the Paddletek brand who have been named to The Kitchen's Pickleball Power 50 list of the most influential people in the industry. Other honorees include Ron Saslow, CEO of Paddletek Group and founder and managing partner of Thirty-5 Capital, the private equity firm behind the brand as well as owner of MLP's Chicago Slice; and Curtis Smith, founder of Paddletek and one of the most knowledgeable figures on paddle technology since 2010.

"We have been steadily building our presence in the pickleball community for years, and these developments demonstrate our commitment to engineering the best equipment, expanding our footprint in professional pickleball, and continuing to drive growth in the sport," Saslow said. "With the combined strengths of our portfolio of brands and the fresh initiatives like our Paddletek Reserve paddle, we are fully dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem at every level."

About Paddletek Group

Paddletek Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance pickleball paddles and padel rackets with a roster of top athletes who have won more than 500 championships worldwide. Founded in 2010 as Paddletek and integrating three other brands to build a unified platform for innovation and growth in 2025, Paddletek Group is an Official Paddle Sponsor of Major League Pickleball, Professional Pickleball Association, US Open Pickle Ball Championships and the USAP Nationals, as well as a committed supporter for advancing the sport at every level. It is a portfolio company of Thirty-5 Capital, a private equity firm focused on sports businesses. https://www.paddletek.com/

