Paddling with Purpose: Montgomery Duo Extends Brent Run Challenge Goal to $75,000 for Camp Mini-Yo-We

MUSKOKA, ON, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy and Connor Montgomery, a father-son team, have committed to paddling 162 kilometers in the legendary Brent Run through Algonquin Provincial Park. Their mission isn't simply about endurance—it's about transforming lives. The duo's objective is to fund 75 children's attendance at Camp Mini-Yo-We this summer, and they have raised their fundraising target from $50,000 to an audacious $75,000, driven by the overwhelming public response.

"We're navigating this challenge with grit and gratitude. Each donation pushes us forward like a tailwind," said Andy Montgomery.

The generosity of supporters will profoundly impact lives like Sarah's, a single mother hoping to send her children, Emma and Noah, to Camp Mini-Yo-We. "Emma thrived at camp last summer. We're hoping for Noah to share this experience," Sarah expressed.

Or Ukrainian newcomers like Olena and Andriy, seeking a sense of normalcy for their daughters through Camp. "Mini-Yo-We offers our girls a chance to make friends in our new home," says Olena.

Or heroes like Susan, a resilient grandmother battling cancer, who wishes to send her grandson Timothy to Mini-Yo-We. "I believe this could give Timothy the community and support he needs during these tough times," Susan said.

"Our voyage isn't just about fundraising," Connor Montgomery commented. "It's about igniting change. Offering these children an unforgettable summer camp experience is the ultimate reward."

A 2013 study by the University of Waterloo highlights that participation in summer camps like Mini-Yo-We leads to significant improvement in children's social skills, self-confidence, and emotional intelligence (University of Waterloo, "The Canadian Summer Camp Research Project," 2013).

Algonquin Outfitters has recognized this meaningful cause, supporting the duo with supplies for the journey. Andy and Connor warmly welcome additional corporate partners to contribute.

In an era of unique challenges, summer camps like Camp Mini-Yo-We provide children with necessary life skills, resilience, and memorable experiences. The motivating force behind the Brent Run challenge is to see children enriched by the life-changing impact of Camp.

Join Andy & Connor in their remarkable journey and invest in a brighter future for 75 deserving children. Follow their expedition and donate at www.BrentRun.com. All donations through the Brent Run challenge to Camp Mini-Yo-We are 100% tax deductible.

Donate now at www.BrentRun.com to Support the Montgomery's on the Brent Run Challenge to Send 75 children to Camp Mini-Yo-We this summer!

