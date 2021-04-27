Padelford Riverboats Starts Cruising on the Mississippi River on May 1

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padelford Riverboats, the premier cruise provider in Minnesota, opens their season with daily sightseeing cruises starting on Saturday, May 1. Operating from Harriet Island Regional Park in downtown St. Paul, Padelford Riverboats offers a variety of sightseeing, dining, afternoon, and evening cruises along the Mississippi River, one of the cultural landmarks of the United States.

Founded in 1969, Padelford Riverboats have entertained more than five million passengers over the years and are on any "must-do" list for summer activities in the Twin Cities. Traveling out of St. Paul's bustling downtown harbor through the Mississippi National Great River Park, passengers are treated to the unforgettable sights and sounds of a bygone era.

"We're definitely seeing and hearing that people are ready to get back out into the world again," said Gus Gaspardo, Owner, Padelford Riverboats. "We always field a lot of inquiries during this time of the year, and we are seeing an uptick in phone calls as the vaccination continues to roll out. A lot of folks feel like they missed out on summer last year because of the pandemic, and they're ready to get back out in the world now."

Padelford Riverboats continues to have required COVID protocols in place as they open their cruise season. Along with regularly scheduled sightseeing tours, Padelford offers various special cruises throughout the season, including Mother's Day and Father's Day brunch cruises, Lunch & Lock cruises, Margarita evening cruises on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Sunset Dinner cruises on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning in June. Check the Padelford website for a full listing of cruise offerings.

Padelford Riverboats is also available for private events, including wedding events, prom parties, family reunions, and small corporate events.

About: Padelford Riverboats offers Minneapolis and St. Paul Riverboat Cruises on the Mississippi River, including sightseeing, dining, themed and holiday cruises, as well as private events and school trips.

Contact: You can reach Padelford Riverboats at 651-371-5453 or send them a message through this link.

SOURCE Padelford Riverboats