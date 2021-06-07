Padgett Business Services adds Amanda Aguillard as COO

Her responsibilities will include identifying and incorporating the latest cloud technologies into the Padgett firm operating model. Aguillard also will be focused on developing and facilitating the necessary trainings to ensure these platforms and tools are successfully implemented by Padgett firms.

"One of the things that most intrigued me about joining the Padgett team is the fact that we have the resources of large, national brand, but we're also this network of small, local practices with deep connections to their own individual communities," Aguillard said. "Because of COVID-19, many of our clients have been forced to adopt technology in some form or fashion. That gives us the opportunity to take advantage of these resources to better equip our offices to serve these clients during a time of rapid change."

Aguillard has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting, as well as a Hubdoc Top 50 Cloud Accountant. She also is an ambassador for Xero, being named the company's Evangelist of the Year in 2016. Aguillard recently released Xero: A Comprehensive Guide for Accountants and Bookkeepers which provides an easy-to-follow guide for accountants eager to better utilize this software platform.

Regarded as one of the visionary leaders in the accounting industry, she founded Accounting Salon, a think tank of accounting experts, to better develop strategies and tools to assist accountants as they evaluate incorporating cloud-based accounting services into their practices. She's worked in both large, national accounting firms, as well as founded and managed her own small business. This professional background has enabled her to accrue a wealth of experiences and perspectives that will aid Padgett as it continues to find ways to best serve its franchisees and their customers.

"There's no doubt that Amanda is going to be a great addition to the Padgett corporate team, and her expansive experience and extensive expertise will enable us to grow smarter and adapt faster," said Jeff Phillips, Padgett's CEO. "At Padgett, we want to be at the forefront of innovation, helping to spur change that empowers our offices and helps our customers. The pandemic forced us to adapt, and we've learned a lot in the past year. Amanda is the right person to take those learnings and propel us to the next level with regard to customer service and cutting-edge technology."

Like most of Padgett's executive leadership team, Aguillard, who lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, will work remotely. She graduated with a Masters in Taxation from the University of Denver (Colorado).

