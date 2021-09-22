Padgett Business Services Celebrates Success, Looks Ahead at Annual Meeting

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padgett Business Services, one of North America's largest accounting service and business consulting providers, welcomed more than 200 representatives of its franchise network to its annual Summer Meeting in August to celebrate their growth and build on their six decades of success in serving the accounting needs of U.S and Canadian small businesses.

Held virtually for the second straight year due to COVID-19, the annual Padgett franchise meeting featured three full days of workshops, social activities and a trio of keynote speakers -- U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), renowned speaker and author of "Never Lose A Customer Again" Joey Coleman, and Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Dan Hood. The Summer Meeting kicked off with a discussion on ethics, leadership and finding balance in turbulent times.

"For more than 60 years, Padgett has been helping our independently-owned offices grow by building a unique and nurturing community that is best-in-class in our profession," said Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips. "Even though we couldn't be together in person, there's no doubt that our community benefited from this stellar lineup, learning from esteemed policy makers, industry experts and thought leaders. Year-in and year-out, I'm always impressed with how relevant, informative and innovative our programming is for not only our Summer Meeting, but all of the trainings, meetings and gatherings we offer our office owners and our clients."

A former CPA and tax lawyer, Rice provided tax updates from Capitol Hill. Hood spoke to franchisees about industry trends that will help improve their practices. Perfecting the customer experience was top of mind for Coleman, who believes the first 100 days of a customer's journey are the most pivotal. Coleman offered Padgett franchisees a "First 100 Days" starter kit to help them identify and develop creative ways to enhance their overall client experience.

Franchisees were also given a look at the new Padgett brand and the future of marketing for the growing company. They joined roundtable discussions on office staffing, best practices for running a remote office and generating leads for their firms.

The past 18 months can certainly qualify as turbulent, exacerbated by the global pandemic. But Padgett has remained focused on client service and institutional excellence. As a result, both the home office and franchises have grown even during this time of uncertainty.

"Despite the challenging environment of the past year-and-a-half, our offices have remained resilient and steadfast," said Roger Harris, President of Padgett. "The successes of our local office owners have been hard-fought and well-earned, and it's testament to their unwavering commitment to serve our clients. It was nice to come together for a few days and celebrate that, while also collectively thinking about how we will continue to persevere in the fact of continued uncertainty."

